Southwest City Holds Independence Day Celebration July 3

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A group of young boys use Ozark ingenuity, a stick and a wiffle ball to play a few rounds of ball before the fireworks display began on Saturday, July 3.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A group of young boys use Ozark ingenuity, a stick and a wiffle ball to play a few rounds of ball before the fireworks display began on Saturday, July 3.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A group of young boys use Ozark ingenuity, a stick and a wiffle ball to play a few rounds of ball before the fireworks display began on Saturday, July 3.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Butler Creek Boys of Siloam Springs, Ark., entertained the crowd with bluegrass and gospel tunes, as well as a classic from the Andy Griffith Show.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Butler Creek Boys of Siloam Springs, Ark., entertained the crowd with bluegrass and gospel tunes, as well as a classic from the Andy Griffith Show.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Butler Creek Boys of Siloam Springs, Ark., entertained the crowd with bluegrass and gospel tunes, as well as a classic from the Andy Griffith Show.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Fireworks backlight the American flag, flying from the top of a fireman's ladder during Southwest City's Third of July Celebration.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Fireworks backlight the American flag, flying from the top of a fireman's ladder during Southwest City's Third of July Celebration.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Fireworks backlight the American flag, flying from the top of a fireman's ladder during Southwest City's Third of July Celebration.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Brothers Hayden Quintero, 17, and Kevon Gonzalez, 15, show their patriotic spirit with their matching red, white and blue attire during Southwest City's festivities on July 3.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Five-year-old Case Holly (left) and four-year-old Brielle Linn (right) are eager to learn the ropes of the annual watermelon giveaway at Southwest City's Third of July Celebration. Tons of watermelon were donated by Corner Stone Bank and distributed to the hundreds of attendees.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Brothers Hayden Quintero, 17, and Kevon Gonzalez, 15, show their patriotic spirit with their matching red, white and blue attire during Southwest City's festivities on July 3.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two-year-old Oren McCool spends quality time, swinging with his grandmother on the playground during the July 3 celebration.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two-year-old Oren McCool spends quality time, swinging with his grandmother on the playground during the July 3 celebration.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two-year-old Oren McCool spends quality time, swinging with his grandmother on the playground during the July 3 celebration.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Five-year-old Case Holly (left) and four-year-old Brielle Linn (right) are eager to learn the ropes of the annual watermelon giveaway at Southwest City's Third of July Celebration. Tons of watermelon were donated by Corner Stone Bank and distributed to the hundreds of attendees.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Five-year-old Case Holly (left) and four-year-old Brielle Linn (right) are eager to learn the ropes of the annual watermelon giveaway at Southwest City's Third of July Celebration. Tons of watermelon were donated by Corner Stone Bank and distributed to the hundreds of attendees.

Megan Davis

McDonald County Press

[email protected]

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Butler Creek Boys of Siloam Springs, Ark., entertained the crowd with bluegrass and gospel tunes, as well as a classic from the Andy Griffith Show.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Fireworks backlight the American flag, flying from the top of a fireman's ladder during Southwest City's Third of July Celebration.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Brothers Hayden Quintero, 17, and Kevon Gonzalez, 15, show their patriotic spirit with their matching red, white and blue attire during Southwest City's festivities on July 3.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two-year-old Oren McCool spends quality time, swinging with his Grandmother on the playground during the July 3 celebration.