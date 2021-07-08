Schools Resource Officer To Host Internet Safety Meeting

An Anderson girl's sexy photos which she texted to a guy at midnight made it around the globe to the United Kingdom by 6 the next morning, when the guy was served a warrant in the United States.

That serves as a major warning for underage teens and tweens who believe texting nude photos of themselves is harmless fun, said Buck Owen, McDonald County Schools resource officer.

Owen gathered critical information at a statewide SRO conference last week at Osage Beach, hosted by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officials presented a variety of information, such as active shooter training and teens "sexting" inappropriate photos.

Owen now plans to hold a town hall meeting in September for parents and teens, sharing these sometimes shocking statistics that teens commonly share.

The ninth and tenth top websites visited by teens are porn sites, he said, pointing to information officials shared during the conference.

Drugs are still a problem, but sexting and sending nude photos has become an increasingly alarming phenomenon, he said.

Ten-year-old's can walk around with a cell phone, technology at their fingertips. Youngsters, tweens and teens can easily access a wide range of pornography, he said.

"I think we are seeing a cultural shift," he said. "Kids don't see a problem with it."

Owen speaks with teens, telling them that texting nude photos of themselves to others is dangerous, illegal and immoral.

Oftentimes, what some teens view as harmless can take on severe consequences. A 40-year-old man had posed as a much younger man and requested photos. Investigators were able to bust the man, who had rope and had planned to abduct and rape the teen, Owen said. That incident happened near Nixa, not far from Springfield.

Owen points out these cases hit close to home.

Before summer school concluded, Owen spoke with teens involved in three blackmail situations.

More education for parents and students can divert these actions and prevent these scenarios, Owen said.

He's prepared for the meeting this fall, armed with tons of literature, and other items, such as sunglasses and slap bracelets, to help bring awareness.

"Our goal is to push for more education," Owen said.