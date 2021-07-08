RELIGION: Prayers Are Only As Effective As Your Obedience To Him

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning, July 4th, we celebrate the many freedoms we have, including the right to be in God's house and praise Him. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and opened our service with prayer. John Parish and Janice Moss were celebrating birthdays. Special prayers of healing were requested for Jimmy Easter, Bill Brisco, Vincent Simmone, Janet and Don Chaney, Precilla, and prayers of comfort for the Jon Reagan family. Rick and Linda shared praises.

Vacation Bible School will be held on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for grades K-6. "Destination Dig" is the theme this year. All children are invited.

The adult Sunday school class studied Job 36:8-23, with "Justice Sought" taught by Shelley Hall. "God is just in his treatment of all people, but believers must examine their lives for sin of which they need to repent. People must be informed of the consequences of choosing to ignore God and believers can trust God to be just in His dealings with humanity."

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Problems Happen," and read 1 John 5:5. "We will never have a problem-free life. No one handles problems in the same way. Some problems we overcome and some overcome us. We have no choice about having problems, but we have a choice about choosing faith to help us overcome problems."

In celebration of July 4th, we joined voices in reciting the pledge of allegiance and singing "O Beautiful for Spacious Skies" and "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano. We also recognized our veterans Jimmy Easter, Tim McCaine and Evan McCaine and thank them for their service to our country. Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

Before beginning Sunday's message, Our pastor, Brother Mark Hall, told us to be aware of people who need support and someone to talk to. As people want to know who Jesus is, Brother Mark continued the sermon series, "I Am" by reading Acts 9:1-5 and the key verse, "And he said, "Who are You, Lord?" Then the Lord answered, "I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting. It is hard for you to kick against the goads." Brother Mark told us that as we live in the information age, we need to be careful where we get our information. "Too many people are listening to the wrong info. When people ask who Jesus Christ is, only He can tell you who He is through the Word of God."

Brother Mark referred to John 15:1-17 where, in the words of Jesus, He tells you who He is. "This is the greatest illustration of all time who Jesus is. Jesus tells us He is the true vine. Just like a large vineyard can begin with one vine, Jesus is the vine and the church is the branches." Brother Mark talked about four spiritual purposes of the church: production, pruning, prayer and peace.

Brother Mark told us that like a vineyard, the church is to be a fruit factory of Christ-likeness. Galatians 5:22-23 says, "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law." Brother Mark told us, "That is the fruit we are to produce and how you know you are hooked up to the vine. The closer to the vine, the more fruit just like a grape vineyard. It is a call to character."

The second purpose is pruning. Brother Mark said, "The process is painful but necessary. There are things in life we think we can't do without, but if we don't submit to the pruning, we don't grow and produce. Pruning is necessary for a healthy, fruitful life for Christ. Trust God to do the pruning for the fullness of His joy." In John 15:11, Jesus says, "These things I have spoken to you, that My joy may remain in you, and that your joy may be full."

Brother Mark told us that the third purpose is prayer. "Your prayers are only as effective as your obedience is given to Him. If we are to abide in Him, we are to be obedient to Him. When you abide in Christ, you will demonstrate your discipleship in Christ and glorify God and fruit production will increase. You will still have temptations in this world, but if you get hooked up short to the vine, your prayers will change and get answered. If God is calling you to abide and you don't, your prayers won't be real effective because Jesus is about the will of the Father, not our will."

The fourth purpose is peace. Brother Mark read John 15:11-17 about "I Am the True Vine" and said, "All branches in a vineyard are connected and the roots run deep. When the vine gets attached, you can't just pull out one plant at a time." In verse 17, Jesus says, "These things I command you, that you love one another." Brother Mark told us that when prayers are answered, we have that peace. Peace is so important because we need each other. "Are we as strong a Christian as we should be? We need to pray for one another. There are no 'Lone Ranger' Christians. We have to have that connection to the vine and Jesus is the vine. Churches today are getting weaker because we have lightened the gospel. You gotta be hooked to the vine, not just sitting on the branches."

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord," and Rick Lett gave the benediction.

After the morning service, we joined together in witnessing the baptism of Ty White, Ann Parish, Bobby, Lea Ann, Daniel and John Parish. We ask that God bless them for their commitment of faith.

