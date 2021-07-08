Pfizer Vaccines Available At OCH McDonald County Clinics

PINEVILLE -- With the help and support of the McDonald County Health Department, all Ozarks Community Hospital clinics in McDonald County are now offering Pfizer vaccines at no cost to individuals 12 years or older.

The vaccines arrived during Ozarks Community Hospital's 2021 vaccination campaign, #educateandvaccinate. Casey Stanley, assistant clinic administrator for OCH McDonald County clinics, urges individuals to visit the OCH clinic closest to them to receive the covid-19 vaccine at no cost.

"Now is the time that we need to come together to protect our family, friends, neighbors and ourselves against covid-19. Vaccines save lives! We are lucky to live in a country where we have immediate access to not just the covid vaccine, but where diseases have been eradicated because of vaccines," Stanley explained.

Pfizer vaccines are available at each OCH location in McDonald County. There are clinics located in Anderson, Goodman, Noel, Pineville and Southwest City.

"OCH providers have been following the science behind the vaccine and encourage everyone that is eligible to be vaccinated. We understand the hesitation and questions that many have about the vaccine. Our providers are here for you! They are ready to provide education and answer any questions or concerns that you have about the vaccine."

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call the OCH location closest to you!

About Ozarks Community Hospital

Ozarks Community Hospital is a bi-state safety-net healthcare provider headquartered in Gravette, Ark., serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Ozarks. Our hospital is based in Gravette and includes a multitude of clinics located in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. OCH locations accept Medicaid, Medicare, UHC Military, most private insurances and offers self-pay discounts for those without insurance. For more information, visit www.OCHonline.com.