Mustang Bistro Partners With Local Businesses

ANDERSON -- Mustang Bistro, owned by Amanda and Scott Roberts, partners with local businesses to provide customers with coffee, food and goods. Mustang Bistro, which opened in February of 2020, has prioritized supporting other small businesses in the community to provide better products.

The coffee shop partners with many businesses, including Pollinator's Paradise, Four State Printing Co., Town and Country, Glittered Chaos, Copper Canyon, and Edgewood Creamery.

Amanda Roberts, 37, is a co-owner of Mustang Bistro. Roberts said she appreciates local businesses and wants to strengthen businesses in the community, with the intention of community growth.

"We always just want to make sure that people know that we appreciate them," Roberts said. "We're hoping that people understand that you may be buying a $5 coffee, or you may feel like, 'Oh that was a little pricey,' however, it's trickling down the line to other places as well."

Roberts said one of the business' most recent partnerships has been with Pollinator's Paradise, which supplies greens for the shop. Roberts said, when the shop's owner mentioned supplying produce for the business, she and her husband were excited about the new partnership.

"He was talking to Scott one day and said, 'Hey, I want to start this garden' and we were like, 'That's awesome! We'll use stuff from you because that is cool and we're always looking for better produce.'"

Roberts said she feels that there is a stronger sense of community with local partnerships.

"I think it gives a more favorable outlook that people are working together," Roberts said. "Also, you know, that's more money in local pockets."

Scott Roberts, 49, is a co-owner of Mustang Bistro. Scott said one of the reasons he prioritizes partnering locally is because he wants high-quality fresh food. Scott said all food sold by Mustang Bistro is made to order and nothing is frozen.

"If small businesses want to do things with us, I want to return the favor," Scott said. "It's better quality. And I think the customer base appreciates the local stuff. I think it goes a long way with what we're trying to do, what we're after, what we're about, is that we keep as much as it local as much as we can."

Scott said part of working locally is helping other businesses get their names out and continue building the community.

"It just works out for the whole community," Scott said. "There are better options, and it gets their names out too. And we've gotten a lot of compliments on his [Pollinator's Paradise] stuff."

When visiting Mustang Bistro, locally made T-shirts, mugs, and tumblers can be spotted in the restaurant. In addition to goods, the business provides local meats and cheeses, greens, coffee, and milk.

PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Mustang Bistro sells shirts made by Four State Printing Co. and cups and tumblers by Glittered Chaos. Merchandise is available for purchase inside the Bistro.

PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Greens at the business are supplied by Pollinator's Paradise. The mug depicted in the photo is made by a local art teacher, customers who order hot coffee inside are served in locally made mugs.