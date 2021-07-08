McDonald County Press Obituaries For July 8, 2021

Molly Hollan (Stauber)

Sept. 21, 1956

June 25, 2021

Molly Hollan (Stauber), of Noel, Mo., died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Marlene Faye Tackett, on Sept. 21, 1956, in Wichita, Kan., to John Marvin and Jean Ruth (Maxwell) Tackett. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School and employed by Dave's Supermarket & Clothing in Southwest City, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wesley Overstreet of Cache, Okla., Gerald Wayne Tackett and John Tackett Jr. "Sonny" of Fayetteville, Ark; and a sister, Rosemary Baird of Fayetteville.

She is survived by her companion and partner, Jimmy Stauber; four sisters, Caroline Paschal and Telisa Lowe, both of Farmington, Ark., Vanessa Brown of Fayetteville, Elnora Sanders of Faxon, Okla.; and two brothers, J.R. Overstreet of Faxon, Franklin Tackett of Bartlesville, Okla.

A memorial service will be held at the Southwest City Methodist Church on July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Rhoda Rebecca McArthur

Sept. 15, 1938

June 25, 2021

Rhoda Rebecca McArthur, 82, of Butler, Mo., died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Medicalodge of Butler.

She was born Sept. 15, 1938, to Silas Joseph and Flora Nancy Vinzant Smith in Upton, Wyo. She attended grade school in Saratoga Springs, Mo., and graduated from Southwest City High School. Her life employments were with Tri-State Hardware, Montgomery Ward, the former Bank of Belton, and as a bookkeeper for Tamko Roofing. She enjoyed quilting, vegetable gardening, cooking, and traveling with yearly trips to Wyoming and frequent trips to Branson and Silver Dollar City to enjoy the shows.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, John, Jack and Jim.

Survivors are two daughters, Janet McArthur of Adrian, Mo., Shelia Spencer (Eric) of Eureka Springs, Ark.; two brothers, Sie and Henry Smith; one sister, Flora Phillips of Joplin, Mo.; and three grandsons.

Funeral services were Friday, July 2, 2021, at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel, Butler, Mo., with burial in Green Lawn Cemetery, Jasper, Mo.

Online condolences at www.schowengerdtchapel.com.

Sally Price Conway Whittenberg

Dec. 29, 1934

June 26, 2021

She was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Picher, Okla., to Tommie and Louise "Lou" Price. She retired at age 75 from her teaching career, which spanned decades and states -- Missouri, California and Arkansas. She enjoyed cooking for two or 200, homeopathy (alternative medicine), reading and learning.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Tom and Buff Conway; and her grandson, Ryan Price Barnes.

She is survived by her daughter, Melee (John) Barnes of Bella Vista, Ark.; her sister, Margaret (David) Thomas of Miami, Okla.; and three grandchildren.

Per her wishes, there will be no service.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeral mation.com.