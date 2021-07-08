McDonald County Freshman Stars In Royals Game

PINEVILLE -- Incoming McDonald County freshman Jake Kopejtka, an energetic and chatty teen with cerebral palsy, was a star at the Kansas City Royals major league baseball game on June 15.

Jake Kopejtka, the 15-year-old McDonald County resident, was chosen by the Stephen J. Wampler Foundation through a video contest to be a part of Camp Wamp. Camp Wamp, a summer camp for individuals with disabilities, was canceled due to covid-19. However, the Wampler Foundation had a different idea in mind for Jake -- to say, "Play Ball!" at the start of a Royals baseball game.

Robin Kopejtka, 43-year-old mother to Jake, said seeing Jake be such an instrumental part of the KC Royals game was a life-changing experience. Robin said when she discovered the Wampler Foundation had reached out to the Royals with the idea for Jake, he constantly practiced saying, "Play Ball!" both nervously and excitedly.

"He practiced for like, days," Robin said. "In the morning, I could hear him back here, at 5 in the morning, I could hear him going, "Play ball, play ball, play ball," Robin said, laughing in her living room.

Robin said the experience was unique for the family as Jake's influx of attention wasn't about his disability, instead, who he is as a person.

"That was the big deal for Jake, people were paying attention to him, and wanting to learn about him," Robin said. "And it wasn't so much focused on his disability. It kind of hit me when I was down there behind the dugout, and I saw him and I saw all of the players doing fist bumps and people just being super nice to him and kind of parading him. He was a big deal."

Robin said the surreal experience made her think of "what might have been" if Jake was able to play baseball, but this experience reinforced Jake's strengths.

Jake, who was over the moon to stay in a hotel, said he was famous after his appearance for the Royals, and that his friends and classmates treated him as such. He mentioned that he was nervous as he was surrounded by cameras and people looking at him, but that he was glad that the players couldn't start the game without him, a statement at which his mom chuckled.

Jake reminded the players that they better win the game, and although the Royals lost by a run, he still got to go home with a signed ball from one of his favorite players.

James Kopejtka, Jake's twin brother, said he was thankful for his brother's experience.

"I'm very thankful for them so my brother can actually get out and do stuff because he's in a wheelchair and he actually just sits around so he can watch TV," James said.

When James was asked to describe his brother, he included the adjectives rude and weird but, at the end, in a heartfelt manner, he said, "and he's very kind."

Jake said the teachers and his friends at school treat him like he's now famous, something he enjoys, but at which his mother chuckles and his twin brother rolls his eyes.

Photo Submitted Kopejtka outside the Royals stadium. Kopejtka said he was nervous but, "excited to be famous."