County Residents Roll Up Sleeves

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County blood drive took place June 25 at Pineville Christian Church, marking one of the scheduled drives that take place every eight weeks in the county. At the drive, 35 individuals tried to donate blood, with 30 donors being successful. Drive organizers and donors encourage community members to donate at the next drive, which will take place on Aug. 20 at Pineville Christian Church.

Janice Bearbower is the McDonald County contact person for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. Bearbower said the drive is offered every eight weeks all year long, with drive dates this year in January, April, June, August and November. Bearbower said in McDonald County the goal is to have 20-25 donors per drive, which was topped with 30 donors on June 25. Bearbower said she hopes more people will start to donate so that more of McDonald County's 23,000 resident population will have blood as needed.

At the drive, donors donate one pint of blood and donated blood remains in hospitals near McDonald County.

"The blood stays in this area," Bearbower said. "It gives us first crack at that blood so that we're not just going to have to go out and ask for blood. We're getting blood that's coming from people that live here. That's one of the biggest things, plus, it makes it available here."

Bearbower said donating blood provides a sense of togetherness for McDonald County citizens.

"The other impact, which I think is very significant, is that we get a sense of togetherness," Bearbower said. "We get an opportunity to work together as a community. And many times when you get a group of people working together for a common good it builds camaraderie, it builds support, it builds awareness."

Nathaniel Stokes, 27, was a blood donor at the June 25 drive. Stokes said he donated blood because he feels like it's his job as a community member.

"If you saw a man struggling on the side of the road, or if you saw a man dying on the side of the road and you had the opportunity and you had the ability to help that person, you would do that, wouldn't you?" Stokes said, comparing the example to the blood drive.

Stokes said he loves giving and feels that he's contributing to members of McDonald County through the blood drive.

"I'm just trying to go out of my way to do my small little contribution to save lives," Stokes said. "I mean, how powerful is that? How powerful is it to know whenever you wake up on August 20, you're going to save lives?"

Belinda Belk is a blood drive consultant for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and has held that role for 11 years. Belk serves in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, spanning 12 counties. Belk said the organization serves a total of 44 hospitals in 40 counties altogether.

Belk said there has been a decline in blood donors since covid-19 has become prevalent in the area. Belk added that some people don't think they can donate due to previously having covid-19 or vaccinations, which is often misunderstood but further explained on the organization's website. Belk said there is also a decrease in donors in the summer.

"During the summer, people are off schedule, they're on vacation. I think more people are traveling this summer than they did last summer," Belk said. "Summer is a busy time; they don't necessarily think to come in to donate. The need continues. With more travel, unfortunately, comes more accidents, so you've got to be ready for those accidents and be ready to help those victims."

Belk said in the year 2020, Joplin hospitals used 7,875 pints of blood, Neosho used 176 pints, and select Northwest Arkansas Hospitals used 10,497 pints. Belk said sometimes people don't think about the importance of blood donors until they, or a family member, need blood.

"Typically, people don't realize the need until it affects their family, someone they know and love," Belk said, as she remembered her father needing blood through various surgeries due to an illness.

The next blood drive to take place in McDonald County will be Aug. 20 at Pineville Christian Church. Children who are 16 can donate with parent permission, individuals who are 17 and older can donate on their own. The minimum weight to donate blood is 110 pounds. The time of the event has yet to be decided as Bearbower may change the time to make it more feasible for people during the day.

PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Nathaniel Stokes, 27, donating blood. Stokes is one of 30 that donated blood on June 25.

PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD Pineville Christian Church is converted to a room filled with medical equipment and tables for the blood drive. Donors can register before the drive or walk in to donate blood.