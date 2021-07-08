DHHS Launches Summer Food Service Program

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been helping families through the Summer Food Service Program.

The program is designed to provide breakfast, lunch and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months and during times of public emergencies when children do not have access to free meals at school.

Each location will provide seven breakfasts, seven lunches or suppers, and one gallon of milk for every child ages 1-18. Kids do not have to be present, and a parent can pick up for their children, in their home or under their care. To pick up for another child requires prior approval. Times, days, and locations may change. For the nearest location, text "meals" to 97779 or check the map at: bit.ly/3h5yX3V. Call the Community Food and Nutrition Assistance of DHSS at 573-751-6521.