Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Debra Peiffer vs. Donald Peiffer. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Roman A. Manley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Joseph G. Murray vs. Alisha A. Murray. Judgment of dissolution.

Angela D. Hackett vs. Kevin R. Hackett. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Billy C. Beasley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Lexcey L. Boyle. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Raymundo H. Muniz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Rayden Lewis Riggs. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Christiana Avelina Sims. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Americash Loans, LLC vs. Michael Looney. Breach of contract.

Dario Rosales vs. Jeremy Doe et al. Unlawful detainer.

Discover Bank vs. Garlkine Slaughter. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jay Roponei et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Cody Lane Oplinger. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roman A. Manley. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

James E. Sanders. DWI -- alcohol.

Raymond B. Kirby. DWI -- alcohol.

Maranda R. Wright. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Otis Dale Rector. Driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit.

Kelvin D. Enoch. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left.

Mason K. Olivas. Failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection.

Anthony D. Sebron. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Chad R. Blevins. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Curtis A. Franklin. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Melani Lee Owens. Fish without permit.

Felonies:

Brett Allen Ramsey. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Cody Lane Oplinger. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.

Thomas C. Childers. Burglary.

Joshua Nelson. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Andrew Cocchiaro. Domestic assault.

James Leroy Boman. DWI -- alcohol.

Bell Helgenberger. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Jeremy Glen Mitchell. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and endangering the welfare of a child.

Heather Nicole McAffrey. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and endangering the welfare of a child.

Mikalah E. Williams. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Sarah E. Fichtner. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Melissa Gandert. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Jarold J. Jones. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Alsihter Materne. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Amber Roberts. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Christopher Samson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Sergio E. Santillan. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lisa D. Terrazas et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC v.s Charles Pettit. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Michael D. Amos. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Phillip A. Barber. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Amber M. Broderick. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Megan N. Dee. Exceeded posted speed limit and failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $206.

James J. Franklin. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Yasmany A. Guerra Flores. Drove on bridge/highway under construction/improvement that was closed by barriers. Guilty plea. Fine of $129.50.

Mark G. Hall. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Robert D. Hunsaker. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Six months incarceration jail.

Tuang Kim. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Randi R. Kirk. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Michael W. Lamb. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Duy W. Le. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Cesar Lopez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Akilah S. McGriff. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Danny Ray Miller. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Michael E. Oxford. Failed to obey traffic control device. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Brittany L. Perryman. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Sonya Decole Rose. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Steven Stienfurth. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Hector S. Torres-Leiva. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Jordan T. Welch. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Brittany L. Wells. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Tanner A. Wilson. Operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Addison P. Wuebker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

None.