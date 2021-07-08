County Reports 31 New Covid Cases This Week

The McDonald County Health Department reported 31 new cases of covid-19 this week, reflecting the lowest weekly increase in almost a month and bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,900.

As of publication, a total of 2,790 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 110 still isolated and 6 individuals hospitalized.

An additional 152 vaccines were administered last week, bringing the total to 6,103.

As of July 6th, 17% of county residents have received their first doses of the vaccine and 14.2% of residents are fully vaccinated. Reports indicate that 55.3% of Missouri residents have received their first doses and 48.8% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated. This reflects a 0.5% increase in vaccinations at a county level and an 8% increase in vaccinations at a state level.

Vaccinations are now available from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays at the Health Department. Walk-ins are welcome. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian on-site.

The McDonald County School District announced last week that there was an outbreak of covid within the district's Summer Journey Program. Officials say that multiple students were diagnosed within the week.

Each case was reviewed by the health department and the following actions were taken:

• Those diagnosed were kept home from school until they are no longer infectious;

• Close contacts of persons who are diagnosed were instructed to stay home from school as well;

• The health department contacted parents of all students required to stay home because they were known to have close contact with persons who are diagnosed;

• School buildings and buses were thoroughly cleaned and sanitized to reduce further spread of the disease;

• Effective Monday, June 14, all individuals, students and staff alike, who have not been fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask until the outbreak subsides.

The district intends to work closely with the health department to monitor this outbreak and, as always, focus on the health and safety of students and staff.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

McDonald County Health Department officials continue to encourage those that can get vaccinated to do so, noting that the vaccine is free and available to everyone ages 12 and older.

Health department officials remind the public that two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered 28 days apart.

It is important that patients return for the second dose to develop the highest level of protection from SARS-CoV-2. Patients who do not receive the second vaccination at 28 days should still receive the second dose as soon as possible thereafter.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe covid-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing;

• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease;

• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households;

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings;

• Get tested if experiencing covid-19 symptoms;

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers;

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.