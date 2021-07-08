Commission Minutes

May 3

• Jessica McDonald met with the Commission to discuss County property located on Sugar Lane.

• The Commission held a video conference with Brittany McCoy, vice president of Next Move Group, who is working with MOKAN Partnership. Commissioners provided McCoy with information regarding McDonald County and its visions, shortfalls and strengths.

• Commissioners drove Spring Valley, New Bethel, Charleston, No I Go, Hart, Patterson Creek, Keenan and Langley roads, as well as Spring Flood Bridge for inspection.

May 5

• The Commission took Recorder, Collector and Assessor office staff to tour the newly acquired county building located at 408 Harmon Street.

• Don Underwood met with the Commission to discuss the Craig-O-Lea Bridge and the damage being done to the surrounding properties during flooding. Commissioners stated they would research Underwood's concerns.

May 10

• Ken Gross and David Hovland, of Seneca Telephone Company, met with the Commission to discuss grants for fiber optics.

• The Commission reviewed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $127,539.97.

May 12

• The Commission authorized Sheila Fuller, McDonald County Treasurer, to apply for the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The application has been submitted and the county must now wait for further guidance.

• Jason Rincker, Avion Bryant and Greg DePratt, of Stronghold Data, met with Commissioners to discuss IT and cyber defense in McDonald County. Stronghold Data is currently working to ensure the county is protected from cyber-attacks and hacks.

• Senator Mike Moon was in session extended hours and was unable to call in to speak with the Commission.

May 17

• The Commission reviewed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $108,894.85.

May 19

• The Commission took Recorder, Collector and Assessor offices to tour the newly acquired Annex 2 building located at 408 Harmon St.