Chamber Making Inroads For Long-Term Growth

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is positioning itself for long-term planning and driving growth for future success.

McDonald County is in a prime spot as the I-49 corridor develops and growth is projected in the Joplin/Neosho and Northwest Arkansas areas, said Terra Sanders, Chamber office administrator.

"We want to stay a bedroom community ... (but) we need to grow to stay that way," Sanders said.

The county has a great incentive foundation, Sanders said, with a low property tax rate and a Work Ready Community status.

As Chamber officials prepare to capitalize on that projected growth, they are teaming with Ginovus, an independent economic development company from Indianapolis which recently reviewed the county's strengths and weaknesses.

Ginovus leaders assist in site selection and location modeling, advising companies of all sizes to select the best location, according to Ginovus.com.

Chamber officials were joined by county commissioners and Rep. Dirk Deaton for an early summer meeting to realize the county's natural selling points -- such as having existing space and land to expand -- and existing buildings that can be renovated, she said.

Officials want to capture some of the growth being driven by the I-49 corridor development, said McDonald County Chamber of Commerce board president Shawn Cooper.

Officials are also utilizing MoKan Economic Partnership to make inroads toward additional economic development, Cooper said.

MoKan is a Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas Regional Economic Development Collaborative, aimed at fostering growth across a multi-state area.

In the past, Chamber officials have marketed the tourist industry through videos. More recently, two manufacturers seriously considered locating to the county, which led officials to think about the components needed to attract these companies, Cooper said.

Chamber officials also are considering partnering with companies that would be a good fit.

Targeting specific companies, such as a hospital or databases with cloud storage, are ideas that would work well for McDonald County, Cooper said.

McDonald County has the technology to attract professionals who could live in the county, but work in Fayetteville, Ark., or Joplin -- or live and work from home, Cooper said.

Sanders said business growth is occurring, pointing to a new restaurant opening in Pineville as a good indicator. Within the next five years, chamber officials hope several new companies will come on board, she said.

Cooper believes Chamber officials will be able to tap into the development wave approaching and maintain "nice, sustainable growth" that can benefit the county.

"The I-49 corridor makes it attractive," he said. "We are so prime."