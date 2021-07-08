Chamber Making Inroads For Long-Term Growth

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is positioning itself for long-term planning and driving growth for future success.
McDonald County is in a prime spot as the I-49 corridor develops and growth is projected in the Joplin/Neosho and Northwest Arkansas areas, said Terra Sanders, Chamber office administrator.
"We want to stay a bedroom community ... (but) we need to grow to stay that way," Sanders said.
The county has a great incentive foundation, Sanders said, with a low property tax rate and a Work Ready Community status.
As Chamber officials prepare to capitalize on that projected growth, they are teaming with Ginovus, an independent economic development company from Indianapolis which recently reviewed the county's strengths and weaknesses.
Ginovus leaders assist in site selection and location modeling, advising companies of all sizes to select the best location, according to Ginovus.com.
Chamber officials were joined by county commissioners and Rep. Dirk Deaton for an early summer meeting to realize the county's natural selling points -- such as having existing space and land to expand -- and existing buildings that can be renovated, she said.
Officials want to capture some of the growth being driven by the I-49 corridor development, said McDonald County Chamber of Commerce board president Shawn Cooper.
Officials are also utilizing MoKan Economic Partnership to make inroads toward additional economic development, Cooper said.
MoKan is a Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas Regional Economic Development Collaborative, aimed at fostering growth across a multi-state area.
In the past, Chamber officials have marketed the tourist industry through videos. More recently, two manufacturers seriously considered locating to the county, which led officials to think about the components needed to attract these companies, Cooper said.
Chamber officials also are considering partnering with companies that would be a good fit.
Targeting specific companies, such as a hospital or databases with cloud storage, are ideas that would work well for McDonald County, Cooper said.
McDonald County has the technology to attract professionals who could live in the county, but work in Fayetteville, Ark., or Joplin -- or live and work from home, Cooper said.
Sanders said business growth is occurring, pointing to a new restaurant opening in Pineville as a good indicator. Within the next five years, chamber officials hope several new companies will come on board, she said.
Cooper believes Chamber officials will be able to tap into the development wave approaching and maintain "nice, sustainable growth" that can benefit the county.
"The I-49 corridor makes it attractive," he said. "We are so prime."
McDonald County Chamber of Commerce officials say the county is well-poised for growth. With several strong selling points already in place, the county is ready to take on some moderate growth in the next five years.
One of those assets — the county’s relatively low property tax rate — is attractive for potential businesses, Chamber officials say.
McDonald County collects, on average, 0.54% of a property’s assessed fair market value as property tax. The average yearly property tax paid by McDonald County residents amounts to about 1.09% of their annual income, Chamber officials state in their economic development statistical information.
Other important keynotes: the county’s population is expected to grow by more than 1,000 people in the next five years; and the top three industries include animal slaughtering and processing; animal production; and education and hospitals.
Being an ACT Work Ready Community is also key, officials say. According to workreadycommunities.org, the ACT Work Ready Communities (WRC) initiative is a national effort, led by ACT, to provide a framework for states, regions and communities to build an economically developed, community-based approach grounded in certifying counties as “Work Ready.” A county qualifies for that status when individuals in the workforce earn an ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate and businesses participate in the program.
Chamber officials say the county’s assets are enticing for a company wanting to make its home here. With excellent transportation access, a large labor market and strong workforce, low operating costs, and technology, McDonald County “has everything any manufacturer or distributor needs to be successful and continue its growth,” officials said.