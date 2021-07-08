Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Traffic Stop

Security camera footage, attentive patrolling and inter-agency cooperation led to the arrest of a burglary suspect last week.

On Friday, July 2, a McDonald County deputy noticed a pickup truck near the Oklahoma state line that was identified by a security camera during the commission of a burglary on Highway 43, north of Southwest City.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver of the vehicle and a female passenger.

During the roadside interview, the driver -- identified as 36-year-old Nathan Allen Haury, of Grove, Okla. -- climbed over the passenger, exited through the window of the vehicle and fled into a wooded area of Oklahoma.

Authorities out of Delaware County, Okla., assisted in the search for Haury and he was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Haury has been charged in McDonald County Circuit Court with Burglary in the second degree and resisting arrest. He is currently being held in the Delaware County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri.