This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

June 6

Joseph Anthony Baldonado, 30, Centerton, Ark., theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

John Cody Carriger, 37, Goodman, receiving stolen property

Robert Dale Qualls, 38, Goodman, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

June 7

Taiosiky Danny Masauo, 40, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and DWI -- alcohol

June 8

Park Sarafin, 35, Noel, domestic assault

Rocky Chance Solenberg, 28, Granby, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

David Aaron Watkins, 38, Noel, probation violation

June 9

Zeb Ricky Holland Jr., 47, Goodman, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Arnold Joseph Labreck Jr., 34, Anderson, assault, abuse or neglect of a child, miscellaneous controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Quinton Tyler McNeely, 27, Noel, promoting child pornography

Christopher Cole Thomas, 29, Edwards, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit, unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle upon highway, unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle upon highway without operator's or chauffeur's license, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, expired plates, failure to register motor vehicle, failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to display certificate of vehicle inspection or approval, DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive within single lane and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

June 10

Angela Sakareas Manuel, 34, Anderson, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer

Juan Jose Olvera Olvera, 28, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

June 11

Jessica Rae Burton, 38, Joplin, forgery

Paul A. Cantu, 33, Southwest City, displayed or possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Robert Keith Childers, 62, Noel, DWI -- alcohol, driving while revoked/suspended and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

Ricky Allen Kidd Jr., 45, Pineville, exceeded posted speed limit

Amber Marie Montes-Medel, 38, Noel, operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

June 12

Joshua Zachary Case, 32, Bella Vista, Ark., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Clinton Edward Hrancheck Jones, 32, Stilwell, Kan., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Francisco Lopez, 51, Southwest City, domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child