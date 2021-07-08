Board Hears Need To Raise Water Rates In Goodman

GOODMAN -- Goodman's board of aldermen heard about an updated water-rate study and the need for a rate increase during the regular council meeting on Tuesday.

Kristina Hartley with the Midwest Assistance Program said that, in 2018, she spoke with the council and suggested incremental raises in water rates on par with inflation. She went on to note that water rates have not changed since her last visit.

Hartley said that the current average water bill, with the usage of 3,000 gallons per month, is $25.58. In order to cover operational expenses, the average bill would need to increase by $8.42, to $34. This would increase the base rate by $4, from $18 to $22 per month. She added that this rate would break even, but wouldn't allow funds for equipment maintenance or improvements.

Hartley calculated that the current rate creates an annual deficit of $45,000, which she compared to one month of city bills.

"It's not sustainable," she said.

The council went on to discuss equipment repairs, vehicle replacements, surplus property and bad water debt.

Mayor J.R. Fisher said that, while installing a new water service, the city backhoe began "hemorrhaging hydraulic fluid." He said that the equipment is valued at up to $30,000 and he believes it to be worth repairing. After reviewing bids, the council voted to accept Trevor Browning's bid of $3,488.30, with an allowance of an additional $1,000 if Browning can replace the hosing as well.

Fisher also presented the council with a selection of vehicles for sale that could potentially replace the city's 1982 sludge truck that is currently out of use. Alderman Clay Sexson mentioned that additional options may become available through the state's surplus supply auction.

The council then passed Bill No. 2021-525, declaring certain personal property of the city's as surplus to be auctioned on July 17. Items include office supplies, computers and accessories, a vintage Royal typewriter, multiple lawnmowers and a 2006 Ford Expedition. All funds will benefit the police department.

City Clerk Georgia Holtz addressed the council regarding bad debt that has accumulated on a few accounts. She explained that these accounts have been shut-off per city ordinance, but they are still be charged the monthly minimum with no sign of customer payment in the near future.

Holtz asked the council to consider amending the current ordinance to reflect a final date of payment and procedure for account closure.

Alderman Paula Brodie suggested allowing payment up until the beginning of the next billing cycle on the 16th, then the initial water deposit will be used towards the bill amount and service will be disconnected. The council agreed to amend the current ordinance at the next meeting.

In other business, the council:

• Averaged a water bill at 207 S. Edmonds Street from $166.78 to $90.90;

• Spoke with representatives from D.A. Davidson to discuss refinancing options for the city's 2006 water bonds;

• Approved Resolution No. 2021-002, outlining McDonald County's Hazard Mitigation Plan. Clerk Holtz informed the council that, in order to qualify for state or federal emergency funds, this resolution needs to be in place;

• Paid bills in the amount of $46,482.44, with Alderman Brodie voting nay.