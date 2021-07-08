Back-to-School Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Set

JOPLIN -- Freeman Health System is offering a back-to-school vaccine clinic to ensure children are protected when they return to school this fall. The Freeman covid vaccine drive-through clinic will offer first dose vaccines from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Second doses will be given from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.

To meet the needs of the community, the clinic days fall before the start date of all the schools in Joplin and the surrounding area. Children 12-years-old and older are currently approved to receive both the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines.

Parents can go online to freemanhealth.com, click on the top banner and self-schedule a time that best meets their needs. A parent must be present when a juvenile receives the vaccine. A 15-minute observation period follows the vaccination at the drive-thru clinic and can be done in your vehicle.

The drive-through vaccination clinic is located at 1221 McIntosh Circle. The same location is home to drive-through covid-19 testing.

Those without access to the internet can call the covid vaccine information number at 417-502-SHOT (7468) for scheduling assistance.

