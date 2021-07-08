Anderson Council Puts Purchase Of K-9 On Hold

After two successful years serving the community alongside Officer Mike Willet, Anderson Police Department's K-9, Samson, recently retired due to health issues. Now, the agency is seeking another four-legged addition to the team.

"This will be a dual-purpose K-9 that would really benefit the community," Willet said. He explained that the K-9 will be trained in tracking fugitives, identifying narcotics and searching structures, vehicles.

Willet expects that, with the purchase of the K-9, handler certification classes and specialized training, the cost will be in the ballpark of $15,000.

Anderson City Council members noted that this unanticipated expense will make the already tight budget even tighter and that funds cannot be taken from another account to be used towards the police department.

The council agreed to circle back to the topic during budget preparation in August or October.

Willet also informed the council that a generous donor has already donated $500 towards the cause. He said that those wishing to make a donation can do so at City Hall.

Samson joined the APD in January of 2019 and, over the course of his first year on the force, Samson and Willet successfully removed pounds of methamphetamine and marijuana from the streets.

Near the end of 2020, Samson began expressing discomfort getting into the patrol vehicle. His handler and partner, Willet, took Samson to the vet, where he was prescribed medication and rest. After returning to the job for a week, Samson's pain returned and Willet met with a specialist in Tulsa.

The specialist theorized that Samson may have lumbosacral disease, which adversely impacts nerves that are connected to the spinal cord. Samson was prescribed one month of rest. The department was hopeful Samson would return to duty with no pain, as the next steps would involve an MRI and possible surgery.

Unfortunately, one day after returning to service, Samson was in too much pain to continue. Willet asked to retire the K-9 rather than pursue surgery.