Sweet Success: Coffee Shop In Noel Bringing People Together

NOEL -- When Zac DeMartini goes to The Common Cup coffee shop in Noel, he simply orders "heaven in a cup."

Five scoops of ice cream mixed with two shots of espresso combine for the perfect way to start or end your day well, DeMartini said.

"In my opinion, it is the best blend of both worlds. I'm a coffee drinker and darker coffee is amazing. The ice cream adds that 'wow' factor," he said.

"It's a great way to start your day and an awesome afternoon delight," he said.

Tony Savage, who owns the shop with his wife Emily, said the two were brainstorming names when they came up with Elk River Rush. They thought it seemed fitting for a great concoction they wanted to introduce to the Noel community. The two, who previously worked at a Bolivar coffee shop, personally saw how well the coffee and ice cream recipe blended together. The Savages adapted that recipe, thinking it would work well in McDonald County.

They didn't expect the crazy following so far.

"We've been a little surprised," Tony Savage said. "We've bought cartloads and cartloads of ice cream."

Savage believes the concoction's flavors of sweetness and coffee create the perfect balance people love.

"Once people have it, they are hooked," he said, laughing.

The shop -- then named The Melting Pot -- officially opened May 29 on Noel's Main Street. Since opening the shop, Savages have changed the shop's name to The Common Cup. The change is mainly due to a trademark issue, he said.

The new name, however, seems very fitting for bringing people together, he added.

As part of their mission, the couple wants to offer a place where people of different cultures meet, visit and become more acquainted with each other.

So far, the couple has witnessed that success. Savage said a few people have come together, which has been a positive aspect. Recently, four Somalians, four police officers, and some Hispanic people were in the shop, friendly and open toward one another. Those initial encounters have been positive. In time, Savage believes that interest will grow.

The couple plans to drive that opportunity by hosting intentional events, such as movie nights on Sundays. Those special Sunday night events may begin by summer's end, he said.

As people come together, the shop offers several international flavors, including Shaah, a Somalian tea; Horchata, a Latin America tea; Atole, a Mexican drink; Abuelita's Hot Chocolate; and Thai tea.

The shop owners offer specialty drinks, smoothies, non-coffee drinks, and muffins, scones and cookies.

Sugar-free and child-friendly frappes also are available.

Local people have really embraced the shop. Savage hopes to draw more tourists to the coffee spot. DeMartini, who works for River Ranch in Noel, helps promote their cause every day.

"The shop has a really nice homey feel to it," DeMartini said. "Very welcoming, and the people are just absolutely amazing, so friendly and so nice."

Promoting the coffee shop is something that comes naturally to him. "It's truly an amazing experience every time I walk through the doors."

The young couple is committed to their cause, moving to Noel to launch their endeavor. Tony now teaches in Noel, instead of Monett, and Emily has transitioned to working full-time at their shop. They also have help from a Somalian friend when the shop is super busy.

The Savages believe the community will continue to support them. They, in return, plan to give back by offering a place for others to gather.

"We're thankful for all of the support of the community and we're proud to call Noel home," Savage said. "We've met so many good people along the way, and we hope to meet many more as we continue on this journey."