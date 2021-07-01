Summer Reading Continues Through July 31

There is still time to get involved in all our summer reading fun. All you have to do is stop by any branch of the library to sign up. Our summer reading program will continue until July 31. Summer reading is such a great opportunity for everyone to explore new literature and develop a passion of reading! We provide incentives for everyone for just reading a little more. Summer reading is not just for children. We offer a variety of take and make activities for children and drop-in trivia challenges all week for teens and adults. We have prizes for everyone who participates, no matter what their age!

Participants are eligible for prize drawings that include books, fishing poles, tents, hammocks, kayaks, portable grills, gift certificates and much more.

Summer reading programs traditionally help students keep their reading skills until classes resume in the fall. Yet, that is not the only benefit of reading. For children and adults alike, summer reading boots brain power and memory skills, sparks interest in what libraries and books have to offer, and encourages reading as a lifelong habit.

Here are just a few ways you can still get wild this summer:

Missouri Conservationist Adam Strader will be presenting his "Trunk full of furs" on July 6 at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City and then again in Pineville on July 8. Adam will entertain families with his trunk full of furs as he teaches about the local wildlife in our area. Both programs will begin at 4 p.m.

Weekly-in house programs will continue every Tuesday and Thursday for both children and teens. You can check the library Facebook page to keep up to date on all of our activities, dates and times for each location.

The McDonald County Library and the McDonald County Historical Society will host an ice cream social to celebrate the Bicentennial of the State of Missouri on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. U Scream Ice Cream will provide free ice cream to the public on the museum lawn located in the middle of the Pineville square.

The summer reading contest will start on July 1 for all adult book worms. One lucky winner will receive two tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum in Branson. Stop by any branch of the library for more information.

Storytime is every Friday at 10:30 a.m.