Southwest City Plans Third of July Celebration At Blankenship Park

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Southwest City is gearing up to host the area's beloved Third of July Celebration at Blankenship Park on Main Street.

The public is invited to join in the evening festivities, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, with an old-fashioned BBQ chicken dinner, grilled and served by the Southwest City Commercial Club. Plates will include a half-chicken, two side orders and bread for $6.

Proceeds will support yearly events sponsored by the club.

Southwest City's summer ball program will have additional food and refreshments at the park's concession stand, including the classic hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos and drinks. In addition, this year the concession stand is offering four new options, ranging in price from $3 to $6 -- taco salads, chicken BLT wraps, chicken strip baskets and loaded baked potatoes.

Proceeds support the summer ball program.

At 6:30 p.m. five tons of free watermelon will be available to guests, courtesy of The Cornerstone Bank. Multiple serving stations will be set up throughout the park so that attendees can snag and salt their melon, then sit and enjoy the live music.

The city's renowned fireworks extravaganza will begin at dusk. Southwest City has one of the most well-attended displays in the county.

Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy live music before the fireworks display.

City officials remind the public that no personal fireworks or unapproved vendors are allowed in the park during the day of the event. No alcoholic beverages are allowed on the premises. They also ask that all waste be placed in a trash receptacle

Authorities remind residents that, while fireworks are permitted 365 days a year, they may only be ignited from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Four-year-old River Mattes and his two-year-old brother Jace Mattes passed time before the 2019 fireworks display the way any boys would; scooping, hauling and dumping dirt with toy machinery.