Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest City Plans Third of July Celebration At Blankenship Park

by Megan Davis | July 1, 2021 at 7:10 a.m.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Honey Creek dam at Blankenship Park provides fun for the whole family during the Third of July Celebration; from jumping off the rope swing to foraging for fish.

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Southwest City is gearing up to host the area's beloved Third of July Celebration at Blankenship Park on Main Street.

The public is invited to join in the evening festivities, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, with an old-fashioned BBQ chicken dinner, grilled and served by the Southwest City Commercial Club. Plates will include a half-chicken, two side orders and bread for $6.

Proceeds will support yearly events sponsored by the club.

Southwest City's summer ball program will have additional food and refreshments at the park's concession stand, including the classic hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos and drinks. In addition, this year the concession stand is offering four new options, ranging in price from $3 to $6 -- taco salads, chicken BLT wraps, chicken strip baskets and loaded baked potatoes.

Proceeds support the summer ball program.

At 6:30 p.m. five tons of free watermelon will be available to guests, courtesy of The Cornerstone Bank. Multiple serving stations will be set up throughout the park so that attendees can snag and salt their melon, then sit and enjoy the live music.

The city's renowned fireworks extravaganza will begin at dusk. Southwest City has one of the most well-attended displays in the county.

Don't forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy live music before the fireworks display.

City officials remind the public that no personal fireworks or unapproved vendors are allowed in the park during the day of the event. No alcoholic beverages are allowed on the premises. They also ask that all waste be placed in a trash receptacle

Authorities remind residents that, while fireworks are permitted 365 days a year, they may only be ignited from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Four-year-old River Mattes and his two-year-old brother Jace Mattes passed time before the 2019 fireworks display the way any boys would; scooping, hauling and dumping dirt with toy machinery.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Four-year-old River Mattes and his two-year-old brother Jace Mattes passed time before the 2019 fireworks display the way any boys would; scooping, hauling and dumping dirt with toy machinery.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two-year-old Ryker Leach and his step-father, Brian Johnson, of Jane, were overflowing with star-spangled patriotism during Southwest City's Third of July Celebration in 2019. The pair could be seen sporting matching sweat bands and a variety of red, white, and blue attire.
MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Two-year-old Ryker Leach and his step-father, Brian Johnson, of Jane, were overflowing with star-spangled patriotism during Southwest City's Third of July Celebration in 2019. The pair could be seen sporting matching sweat bands and a variety of red, white, and blue attire.

Print Headline: Southwest City Plans Third of July Celebration At Blankenship Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT