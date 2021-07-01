Senior Center To Fully Reopen

The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel, which has been partially open for a couple of months, will fully reopen with daily meals starting July 12.

Louine Gardner, executive director of the senior center, said the center is open now three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, for lunch. The center has been on that schedule since May 4. Before that, it was closed for more than a year starting March 16, 2020, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"It's been a long haul," Gardner said.

Several activities are planned.

Bingo will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. An exercise class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. starting July 13. It will be an eight-week course.

July 9 and 10 there will be a center fundraiser rummage sale featuring clothing, household goods and furniture.

On July 14 the dulcimer group that meets at the center will play from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday night, July 17, there will be music and potluck dinner at 5 p.m.

Regarding the full reopening of the center, Gardner said, "It's wonderful. I've missed everybody. It's like a family thing and you miss family. It's great."