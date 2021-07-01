Rocky Acres Produce To Host Poultry Auction

A poultry auction will take place on July 2 at Rocky Acres Produce in Rocky Comfort.

Check-in on the day of sale will be from 2 to 6 p.m., with the sale beginning at 6.

Poultry, rabbits, birds and exotic fowl will be accepted. Those who plan to sell should bring their animals in small cages. The cages will transfer with the animal.

Hooved animals will not be sold, he added.

Full concessions and baked goods will be available. Cash and checks will be accepted.

For information, contact Joe Borntreger at 417-652-3319 or Robert Smith at 417-669-6372.