RELIGION: Where Sin Abounds, Grace Abounds More

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we were greeted by Doug Cory, who opened our service with prayer and welcomed Joe and Angela Brattin. Happy 100th birthday to Ruth Briggs this week. Special prayers for Vincent Simmone, the Molly Hollan family, Skip, Jimmy, Precilla, and Mike. Thanks were expressed from Ray Deene and we are blessed to have had rain this week.

The adult Sunday school lesson, "Wisdom Gained," was a study of Job 28:12-28. The Bible tells us that the source and goal of wisdom is God. "True wisdom comes from Him and leads to Him." Job 28:28 says, "And unto man he said, Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom; and to depart from evil is understanding."

Janet Chaney shared the devotional about God carrying us through the valley and giving us strength and referred to Psalm 139 and Psalm 138:8. She also read "Written In Your Book" about unanswered prayers sometimes being a blessing.

Wayne Holly led the congregation in singing hymns of praise, including "Love Lifted Me" and "At Calvary," with Susan Cory at the piano.

Joe Brattin filled in at the pulpit for Brother Mark and brought us God's word with a sermon about "Identity" and began by asking, "What is your ID as mankind?" Joe told us that there are two sources of ID in the Bible -- we are either in Adam or are in Christ and asked, "How do others see us as our ID?" As he talked about being born into the likeness of Adam, he told us that we are all sinners by birth, nature and habit. Joe referred to Genesis 3:1-7 about Adam and Eve and told us that it didn't take long for sin to enter in. "Because of their sin and their disobedience to God's command is when sin entered into this world. When we don't do what God commands, that is disobedience and it has been passed down to generations. With sin, comes consequences."

Joe referred to Romans 5:16-17 and told us that it is our choice to be disobedient to God and it will bring a consequence just as it did with Abraham and Sarah, Moses, Adam and Eve, and David. "When we sin, there is a consequence if we are a child of God. The result of sin is death -- not just physical but eternal separation from God for eternity." Romans 6:23 says "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord."

Joe told us that because He loved us so much, God sent his son Jesus Christ to die for our sins and read Romans 5:15-18 and Philippians 2:7-8. "If we know Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, we can be dead to sin and alive to God. That is God's gift to us." Romans 5:16 says "And the gift is not like that which came through the one who sinned. For the judgment which came from one offense resulted in condemnation, but the free gift which came from many offenses resulted in justification." Joe told us that salvation is bestowed on all of us if we will accept it. Not because we deserve it, because we don't but because He loves us. When He bestows that grace on us, it is always the best." Romans 5:20 says, "Moreover the law entered that the offense might abound. But where sin abounded, grace abounded much more."

Joe asked, "How do we get from being in Adam to being in Christ? We must be born again." He read John 3:3 where Jesus tells us, "Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God." Joe told us that what is born of the spirit is that second birth and read John 3:5-6 where Jesus answered, "Most assuredly I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit." Joe told us that just like the wheat seed in the parable of the sower, we have to give our life over to Jesus Christ to grow in Christ. That is our second birth and when we are born again and alive in Christ. Joe said, "There is a cost to following Jesus Christ: time, money and effort. Don't count the cost."

"Salvation is worth more. Before we are saved, we are of this world. Salvation is our reward. We are pilgrims in this world, just passing through. It is a spiritual battle. Be willing to follow Christ where He leads. We must be willing to follow. There will be costs, but you can't buy your way into Heaven."

In closing, Joe read Romans 5:6-11 about the gift of righteousness and said, "Our ID is either in Adam or it is in Jesus."

Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.

