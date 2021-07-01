Pineville Discusses Water Grant, Advisors

PINEVILLE -- The mayor and Pineville City Council, at the city meeting Tuesday, discussed numerous initiatives to improve the city, including Resolution 2021-10, authorizing the filing of application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, State Revolving Fund Program for loans under the Missouri Safe Drinking Water Law.

For old business, the board presented a bid for septic installation at the Pineville Bike Park, which was an all-inclusive bid at $6,100 submitted by Aaron Home Remodeling and Repair. The board also presented a bid for street striping as discussed in the last meeting, at $6,488.40, less than similar jobs and bids in the past.

Under new business, the board discussed Resolution 2021-10 to submit an application for a water grant. The grant, which is applicable to a water tower and water treatment, is a 75% grant and a 25% loan. The lengthy process of applying and receiving such a grant likely won't be finished until 2023.

The board heard a presentation from McLiney and Company, a group that could offer the city financial advice and assistance through the application process. The company said it would charge the city only 2% rather than the usual 3.38% rate. The new rate was offered because a new employee in training, but overseen by co-workers, will assist the city at a discounted rate. McLiney and Company will work on a contingency basis, not seeing proceeds from their work until certain loan proceeds come through.

The council discussed the need for two housing board members -- the board meets once a month. The council also met with David Fisher, who owns property on Red Bird Lane, on a property matter concerning the entrance and exit of his property via different routes -- the city is further discussing this matter out of the public eye.

The mayor's report touched on street light repairs; the previous movie on the square event bringing 60-65 guests, with the city making $150 profit; and the arrival of mats for the park, furthering the city's all-inclusive park goal. The handicap-accessible swing will soon be delivered and installed at the same park. The council discussed numerous calls on a sewer extension on Mountain Ridge, which may cause issues due to increased construction in the area.

In other business on the council approved bills in the amount of $26,048.74.