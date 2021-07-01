Noel Fireworks Display Set

NOEL -- The Noel Betterment Association will host a fireworks display this year for Independence Day.

The start time will be at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, from the hillside behind the Tyson plant. The best viewing will be from that side of town, according to a social media post.

Organizers were able to take advantage of a good discount, offered by a fellow legislator of Rep. Dirk Deaton, they said.

Volunteers drove to St. Louis to pick up the fireworks.

Next year, volunteers would like to become certified to be able to provide a commercial-grade display.