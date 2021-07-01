McDonald County Obituaries for July 1, 2021

Carissa Shannon Crawford

May 18, 1976

June 19, 2021

Carissa Shannon Crawford, 45, died June 19, 2021.

She was born May 18, 1976, to Robert Boling and Connie (Boling) Brooks at St. Mary's Hospital in Rogers, Ark. She lived her entire life in Bentonville and she was a 1994 graduate of Bentonville High School. She was a Baptist who accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age. She spent her entire working career at Walmart, beginning at age 17 at Store 1 in Rogers. The family farm was her refuge and she enjoyed being outside in her garden and playing with her goats.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Carrie Boling and Heinz and Helen Hoffman.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Warren Crawford; her children, Levi Lewis (Sarah) of Bentonville, Skyler Lewis and Jordyn Crawford, both of the home; two grandchildren, Noah and Lilah Lewis; her father, Robert Boling and stepmother, Jackie; her mother, Connie Brooks, and stepfather, Tom; brother, Michael Boling; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Nancy Crawford; and brother-in-law, Will Crawford.

A visitation was held Wednesday, June 23; and a funeral service Thursday, June 24, at the Bella Vista Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

George Alan Martin

George Alan Martin, born Jan. 7, 1980, died unexpectedly on June 25, 2021.

He grew up on a creek in Lanagan. He enjoyed playing ball with his children and had a great sense of humor.

He is preceded in death by his grandma and grandpa Martin, and his grandpa Luellen.

He is survived by his parents, Alan and Helen Martin; grandmother, Marlene Leuellen; four children, Elijah, Dillan, Brooke, and Seth Martin; two brothers, Joseph and Michael Martin; and his partner, Ashley Hoyer.

Services will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Anderson New Mac Community room in Anderson, Mo.

Adam Wayne Miles

No birth date given

June 21, 2021

Adam Wayne Miles, 46, of Stella, Mo., died Monday, June 21, 2021.

He was the son of Larry and Cheryl Miles and survivors include his parents; Lori Riles; three sons, Colton Miles, Keifer Miles, Tyler Miles (Breanna); stepdaughter, McKenzie Winsor; two sisters, Toni Arnold (Bryan Baird), Crystal Taylor (Andy); and three grandchildren.

Thomas William Mitchell

Aug. 2, 1948

June 8, 2021

Thomas William Mitchell, 72, of Lanagan, Mo., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Aug. 2, 1948, in Montrose, Calif. He worked as a truck driver in California, Hudson Foods in Noel, Mo. and picked up scrap metal until his death. He enjoyed motorcycles, trucks, fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed country, bluegrass and gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Dessie Mitchell, William and Virginia Warren; three brothers, Willard, Leonard and Charlie Warren; and a sister, Judy Robles.

Survivors are his children, Andrea Pritchett of Clovis, Calif., Eric Bennett (Jennifer) of Noel, Kenny Bennett of Marshall, Mo., Brian Klein of Virginia; eight grandchildren; brothers, Carl Warren (Ginger) of Southwest City, Mo., Ralph Warren of Lanagan, William Warren (Dina) of Southwest City; brother-in-law, Marcelo Robles; and sisters, Dessie B. Mitchell (Terry) of Neosho, Mo., Dessie Ortiz of Tecumseh, Kan., Mary Alphin of Noel, Kathy Teague of Neosho.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Honey Lake Community Baptist Church, 4265 Route DD in Noel with Pastor R.D. Moring officiating.

In lieu of flowers and cards, memorial contributions may be given to the Noel Fire Department at 505 North Cliffside Drive, Noel, Missouri 64854.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the personal care of Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gary Ray Thomas

No birth date given

June 14, 2021

Gary Ray Thomas, 86, of Anderson, Mo., died June 14, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Albaton, Iowa, and was the son of the late Harley and Eva Thomas. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1952 to 1956 as an electrician. He and his wife Dixie spent many years involved in their children's hobbies of horses, rodeos, fairs, snow-skiing trips, sports and later grandchildren. He was a farmer most of his life and also sold real estate at Dixieland Realty with Dixie in Jane, Mo. After retirement, they traveled and settled in Grove, Okla., where they sold fresh produce off their land. He attended the Cayuga Mission Church in Grove before moving to Anderson where he attended Banner Church of Goodman, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Dixine Thomas in 2014.

He is survived by his four daughters, Lynn Schlessman(Robert) of Caverna, Mo., Lori Farley of Mobile, Ala., Lee Holland (Tim) of Gentry, Ark., Sue Buttram (John) of Anderson; one sister, Bev Roarson of Sloan, Iowa; and 14 grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Gary was held July 3, 2021, at Banner Church of the Nazarene, 597 Northfork Road, Anderson, Mo.

Gary Clyde Wimpey

Nov. 11, 1941

June 21, 2021

Gary Clyde Wimpey, 79, of Goodman, Mo., died June 21, 2021.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1941, to Carol and Ruth Wimpey. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He graduated from Goodman High School in 1959 and was a lifelong resident of Goodman. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a USA Corporal E4. He was a hog farmer in the '70s and '80s. He worked for Buddy L., Lazboy, and Tyson Foods in Neosho for 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter, Ivy Cheyanne Wimpey.

Survivors are three daughters, Julie (Keith) Honeyman, of Goodman, Ashley Wimpey of Goodman, Misty Edwards of Anderson; one son, Ronnie (Gina Craig) of Kansas; three siblings, Lisa (Brent) Suskey of Arkansas; Rick Wimpey of Neosho, Steve (Sinda) Wimpey of Goodman; and 10 grandchildren.

