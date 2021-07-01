Homesteading Group Learns About Elder

The Ozarks Homesteading Ladies Gathering, at its June 24 meeting at the New Bethel School, learned about the elder plant, which produces elderflowers and elderberries.

Cheryl Franklin, who heads up the group, said it meets every fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the school, and they have had ladies from Joplin, Neosho and Oklahoma, as well as McDonald County.

"Everyone's welcome. We just started this to get some ladies together to learn some skills from each other and fellowship," she said.

She said they have learned about medicinal herbs and will learn chicken processing, basic sewing, cheese making, canning and bread making.

"This school is a great place to have this type of a gathering. This is a perfect setting because a lot of the things we're doing are representative of 19th-century skills people need to resurrect," she said. "Some have been lost to the average person. We have people who are very skilled in these lost arts ... to people who live in the city and just want to learn."

Shalee Franklin of Joy's Prairie Farm, Cheryl's daughter-in-law, discussed the elder plant, elderflowers and elderberries and made a cordial out of elderflowers.

She said she went to an event and heard a man talk about the medicinal properties of the plants and told her husband they were going to plant some.

"The more we plant them, the more we fall in love with them," she said.

She said they planted half an acre at Cheryl's home and different experimental plots at their home to see how the plants would grow in different conditions such as shade (because it is a full-sun plant) or near a cedar tree (because the plants can pick up a fungus from cedar).

She gave the ladies some tips for growing elder.

"We do not water our plants during the summer. We do not have them irrigated. Because we have found compost is the most important," she said.

The roots of the plants grow out, not down, she said. Once the plants become established, they will come back for 30 years. She recommended cutting the plants down to the ground every year in January because it makes the harvest larger because the plants can focus their energy on producing berries rather than on maintaining a large, woody plant. She said some people brush hog their plants.

There are a few pests or fungi that could affect the elder plant, she warned, including the elder bore, which eats the plant from the inside. The best way to prevent it is to cut the plants down in January, she said. Elder rust is a fungus that can affect the plants. Ornamental grasses can cause the plants to develop yellow leaves. The cure is to pluck the yellowed leaves and get them far from the plants, she said.

Shalee said the medicinal properties of the elderberry and elderflower are real.

"It's not just rumors; it really does do stuff," she said.

She said her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last year, and she started giving him elderberry when his blood sugar rose some but not enough for insulin. She said after taking the elderberry, her son's blood sugar would level off.

"So I became even more passionate about it because I saw it helping my kid," she said.

She noted the elderberry is high in fiber and antioxidants and said Missouri is the number one elderberry-producing state in the U.S.