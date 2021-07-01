Event To Feature Free Food, Wild Horse Ministries Presentation

Sims Corner Church pastor Monty Muehlebach is hosting the annual Wild Horse Ministries event again this year for one simple reason.

"This is my fourth year I have put this event on because it shows people the awesome power of God," he said.

The event, which will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, will feature music by Unashamed Bluegrass Gospel Group, a dinner by Cowboy Catering Company and the Wild Horse Ministries presentation, all followed by fireworks.

The entire event is free.

Paul Daily with Wild Horse Ministries, a nonprofit organization, will explain the similarities between man's relationship with God and a horse's relationship with his trainer. During the presentation, Daily follows the steps outlined in the "Round Pen of Life" while training an unbroken horse. As he works with the horse, he compares a relationship with God to a relationship between a horse and trainer.

Activities will take place at Whispering Pines Arena, 1060 Goff Ridge Road in Pineville.

In addition, those who attend will have a shot at winning a television, donated by Worthy 3 Farms. Chances will be $1 each or six for $5.

A silent auction also will take place. All proceeds will go to the Wild Horse Ministries.

To RSVP or for more information, visit Wild Horse Ministries on Facebook. Those who plan to attend should also bring lawn chairs.