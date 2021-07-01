ASTRONOMY: Jupiter and Saturn a sight to see

Amateur astronomers need to take advantage of all clear nights when they have them because the weather is very changeable in this part of the country. As I write this near the end of June, the last week or so has presented some very good night skies for observing.

I decided to get up early on a Thursday and see what was in the night sky that might make for a good column. At 4 a.m., Jupiter and Saturn were nearly directly south and about 1.5 fist-widths above the southern horizon. I had recently bought a new planetary camera and I was really anxious to try the thing out and the software that goes with it. I was happily surprised that compared to other cameras I have had, this one did the best imaging.

I include a picture of Jupiter and one of its moons. I was lucky enough to capture one of the moons leaving a shadow on the atmosphere of Jupiter, a sight I had not expected to even see, let alone capture in the camera. Notice that the moon is actually a little ball, not just a star-like speck. To get this moon is difficult with only a 6-inch telescope, but I was on it that morning!

Jupiter is about 10 times the diameter of the Earth. It rotates in about nine to 10 hours. The atmosphere is the mixed gases of Methane, Ammonia and other hydrogen-containing substances. This huge planet rotates so rapidly that the equator, being non-solid, is stretched wider at the equator of the planet than through its poles. This makes Jupiter somewhat ovoid in shape and not the perfect sphere one would expect with a rocky planet. [Since the continents of Earth 'float' on a core of molten rock, our equator is fatter at the equator than it is through our poles, too. With Jupiter, the effect is more pronounced -- I hope you can see this from the image I made.]

Always wanting to try something new in astrophotography, my next target will be Saturn. It is another gas ball, a bit smaller than Jupiter, but it is the planet with the remarkable ring system surrounding it. Looking at Saturn through an amateur telescope, more people have joined the ranks of amateur astronomers than by seeing anything else.

I have heard children, seeing Saturn for the first time through a 16-inch telescope, tell me that they were sure I had somehow mounted a picture of Saturn in the tube of the telescope and that I was fooling them somehow! No ... I was showing them the real thing -- Saturn looks like the pictures, not the other way around! Saturn is rather farther away from Earth than is Jupiter and farther away means less sunlight falls on its surface. It will be dimmer than Jupiter and more difficult to get an image. We will see if I can get anything worth printing.

Just after sunset, a bit to the northwest and close to the horizon, Venus will shine brightly. It is at a point far from Earth but as the months move on, it will grow larger as it drifts closer to Earth. It can be seen sometimes as a beautiful crescent and I hope to see it that way this year.

The Milky Way starts to really shine after about midnight, a good sight for binoculars. Some of our galaxies' brightest nebulae come into view, too, and these will be a subject for future columns.

Wear your bug stuff but get out there and look at the universe at night. Make it a family outing -- it's free!

-- David Cater is a former faculty member of JBU. Email him at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.