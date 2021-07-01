Annual McDonald County Republican Club Scholarship Dinner

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Republican Club held its annual scholarship dinner on June 24. The dinner was complete with food prepared by Kenny and Kathy Underwood, guest speaker Mark McCloskey, and an auction that offered a multitude of patriotic items, dinners and pies. The dinner, which could be enjoyed with a minimum $10 donation, is an event in which all of the proceeds from the night are dedicated to future scholarships for students.

Anna Watson, 51, is the vice president and head of the scholarship committee for the McDonald County Republican Club. Watson said this year three scholarships were given to graduating seniors and current college students, with each scholarship being $750. At the dinner, 2021 scholarship recipients could be spotted, as well as previous scholarship recipients, which were also recognized.

Watson said the McDonald County Republican Club offers scholarships to students to further invest in the future of the county.

"The McDonald County Republican Club is investing in the county's future," Watson said. "And the way to do that is to help students, the upcoming voters, the upcoming citizens. We believe in helping them any way we can, and I think part of that is financial help."

Watson said the McDonald County Republican Club has multiple fundraising efforts throughout the year, but the annual scholarship dinner, which was started and continued to be executed by Republican Club members Kenny and Kathy Underwood, has always been the most successful.

"Kenny and Kathy have been doing this [referring to the scholarship dinner] for a long time, I believe they've been doing this since 2004," Watson said. "Kenny and Kathy put a lot of work into it, they are the main driver for this, we're just here for support."

Erin Willis, 45, is the president of the McDonald County Republican Club. Willis said this year the scholarship dinner was more successful than last year, as the dinner last year was greatly impacted by covid-19. Willis said there were about 120 attendees at the dinner.

"I think that this was a very successful one," Willis said. "I think it was more successful than last year, and part of that was covid, but we had an excellent turnout, and I feel like we did better than we have in several years."

Willis said the reason the club continues to fundraise through the year to offer scholarships to students is to recognize the youth in McDonald County.

"It is recognition of our youth, who are going to be in charge in the future," Willis said. "It's reaching out to young people and giving them a connection with the Republican Club. So, if they're interested, they can come and help us or join in the future. But I think the main thing is just supporting our youth."

Laney Wilson, 18, is one of the three recipients of the McDonald County Republican Club scholarship this year. Wilson will soon be attending Crowder College and plans to attend Missouri State University after her time at Crowder to achieve a degree in nursing. Wilson said the scholarship will be very helpful while she is in college.

"The scholarship is helping me a lot with my books," Wilson said. "A+ is paying for a lot of my college tuition, but it does not pay for books and lab fees. So, this is one of the biggest things that they can help me with because it's money directly to me."

Wilson said she enjoyed the food and the speaker at the scholarship dinner. Wilson added that having a dinner is likely to bring young adults to the Republican Club, including herself who plans to attend more McDonald County Republican Club meetings.

"It helps bring your younger people in," Wilson said. "We really need to get the younger groups involved in this, it's important."

Ragan Wilson, one of the three scholarship recipients, is a student at Oklahoma State University. Wilson studies animal science. Wilson said she enjoyed the event and speaker Mark McCloskey. Wilson added that she plans to join the Republican Club on her college campus, and join the McDonald County Republican Club when she moves home.

"I'm planning on coming back," Wilson said. "I would definitely plan on getting involved in the Republican Club here, and things locally when I come back and am able to."

The McDonald County Republican Club raised $4,688 at its scholarship dinner this year, more than some years prior. The McDonald County Republican Club hopes that scholarship recipients will make an impact in McDonald County and eventually become a part of the club.

Table of donations for the McDonald County Republican Club auction. Numerous items were auctioned off, with one coconut cream pie going for $125.

Ozark Funeral Home owner B.J. Goodwin with a basket he won in the auction. Goodwin matched the price of entry at the start of the auction, paying $1,286 for the basket he's pictured with.