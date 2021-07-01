Anderson Council Increases Pay To Attract Applicants

ANDERSON -- Good help is hard to find. This is a sentiment that is all too true recently for Anderson's public works director, Ben Shoemaker.

Shoemaker explained during a council meeting on Tuesday that the city can't seem to drum up any applicants for two open positions. One individual was hired but quit after a few weeks on the job. Shoemaker suggested raising the starting pay by $3 -- from $12 to $15 -- and only filling one position. He asked that his current employees receive the same pay increase as well.

Alderman David Roark pointed out that law enforcement and City Hall employees would require the same raise.

"I don't see it happening," he said.

Alderman Jeremiah Brewer suggested using a temp agency to fill the position.

Ultimately, the council voted to increase the starting wage to $13, based on experience.

Brandon Reynolds approached the council regarding Indian River Hills Road. Reynolds intends to build more than a dozen homes on the property at the end of the roadway, but the paved path falls 200 feet short of his land. He requested a road extension to the property where the homes will be.

The council voted to grant Reynolds a road extension.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Dave Abbott reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to more than 700 calls for service.

Abbott also updated the council on the progress of the new patrol vehicle. In October, Abbott was given the go-ahead to purchase a new Chevrolet Tahoe. Since then, the build date of the vehicle has continued to be pushed back due to chip shortages. The current estimated build date is mid-July.

Abbott opted to purchase a 2021 half-ton Chevrolet Silverado, at a cost $7,000 under that of the Tahoe. He said he would like to make a system of trading in one vehicle and upgrading each year. Alderman Jeremiah Brewer inquired if there were funds in the budget to do so and Abbott assured him there were.

The council went on to discuss ways to supplement the current budget to allow for the purchase of a new K-9 unit following K-9 Samson's early retirement due to disease. City Clerk Andi Browning noted that money cannot be taken from any fund but the police fund.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported, since the last meeting, the department has responded to 56 calls for service. He said that SCBAs (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses) are scheduled to arrive in two weeks.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed property to erect a new water tower and well;

• Agreed not to grant an easement surrounding Washington Street to First Christian Church; the city will retain the property to provide access to the lift station and continue to allow church parking there during services;

• Heard from an Ozark Energy Group representative and chose to use the energy service company on a trial basis to determine the possible savings of switching to LED lighting;

• Voted to haul sludge as soon as possible, at an estimated cost of $57,920;

• Paid bills in the amount of $119,479.49.