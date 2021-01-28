Charles T. Cross, CEO, CS Bank, has announced the promotion of Tina Scott to the position of Branch Manager for the bank's entry into Cassville, Missouri. She will oversee CS Bank's deposit services staff for the entire market. Ms. Scott, with fifteen years of banking experience, has served in numerous roles at CS Bank, ranging from Deposit Services, Data Processing, and most recently Loan Operations.

Cross stated, "Tina has demonstrated outstanding work in all of the areas she's served at CS Bank. We are thrilled to place Tina in this leadership role within our institution as we begin to put together what's shaping up to be a great team of professional bankers to serve the Barry County area. Her dedication to customer service and knowledge of the market make her a tremendous asset to CS Bank as we continue to grow and expand our client base."

Scott, along with her husband Mark, have resided in Golden for 33 years. Together, they have two children--Logan and Autumn Scott. Tina's husband and their two children are Cassville High School Alumni. Tina graduated from Willard High School and attended Crowder College. They are members of First Baptist Church in Cassville. Outside of the bank, Ms. Scott enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, boating on Table Rock Lake and crafting.

CS Bank plans to open its temporary facility in early 2021 at the intersection of highway 76 and Highway 37 while they construct their permanent facility across the road at the former Seven Valleys Chrysler Dodge dealership location. This will be the bank's seventh location and first within the state of Missouri.