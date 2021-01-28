Southwest City's board of alderman voted on Tuesday evening to take a different approach towards repairing the Honey Creek dam.

Mayor David Blake reported that Matt Walters has completed the clean-up of the lake and has done it for $1,000 under budget. Walters also made suggestions on the overall dam repair.

Blake recommended nixing the concrete diversion wall altogether, compacting the clay and rock, then installing 40 feet of 24-inch drain pipe with a control gate and a 100-foot relief culvert on the southern shoreline. The control gate would allow the lake level to be adjusted and the relief culvert would mitigate future flooding in the area.

Walters said he could complete the work at a cost of $17,703.07 which would bring the total project sum to approximately $30,000.

Alderman Shain Scott moved to accept Walters' bid. The motion passed unanimously.

The council also conducted the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 633, outlining water and sewer rates for multi-family units. The ordinance states that the base rate usage for both sewer and water will be calculated using the number of units connected to a single meter multiplied by the minimum base rate of 1,000 gallons.

Therefore, if a multi-family complex has 20 units connected to a single meter, the billing minimum will be set at 20,000 gallons for both water and sewer. Any usage billed over the calculated multi-family base rate will be billed in accordance with the basic rates for both water and sewer.

Salome Zamora approached the council to discuss an ordinance violation warning he received for "eyesore" vehicles on his property.

Zamora said that his house has been burglarized multiple times and went on to explain that he travels for work, leaving his wife and young daughters home alone for days at a time. Zamora said he parks those vehicles strategically in hopes of preventing access to his properties while he is away.

He asked how his assortment of vehicles is any different than the lot with vehicles parked on the perimeter downtown. Police Chief Bud Gow explained that the property downtown is zoned commercial, while Zamora's property is zoned residential.

The council discussed the possibility of rezoning Zamora's property because he intends to operate a welding shop out of the location. They also discussed the need for volunteers to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission and make such decisions.

Ultimately, the council agreed to pardon Zamora until the Planning and Zoning Commission reconvenes and appropriate action can be taken.

Zamora then expressed his displeasure at the firing of Officer Rick Lance last year and asked what he could do as a citizen to help reinstate Lance. Mayor Blake said there was nothing to be done at this time.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to seven medical calls and received the remainder of the equipment that was ordered.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued 14 tickets and three ordinance violations, conducted two welfare checks, assisted with two lockouts, investigated one death, and provided assistance t0 neighboring agencies three times.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has patched holes on Cherokee Street, the water department repaired a leak in the alley behind Wetzel Tank, and the wastewater department received a sample copy of the newest State Operating Permit for the treatment plant.

Clark noted that a new ammonia limit has been set and he anticipates an additional $1,000 in lab testing fees as a result.

In other business, the council:

• Granted two business licenses -- one to Stephen Holly for Holly Farms LLC located at 300 S. Main Street and another to Brandy Holly for Backroads & Barnyards LLC located at 200 S. Main Street;

• Approved the installation of new struts on a police patrol vehicle at a cost of $599.98 from Country Boys;

• Agreed to add Clerk Austen to the Sam's Club account and upgrade the membership to a Sam's Plus card;

• Is seeking applicants for assistant city clerk and ball program director;

• Approved the purchase of four, five-shelf storage racks from Lowe's at a sale cost of $89 each to be used for record retention;

• Submitted election information for the April 2021 election;

• Paid bills in the amount of $22,065.50.