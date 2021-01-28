The new McDonald County Sheriff is warning residents that scams and deals that are "too good to be true" continue year-round.

Out-of-luck and out-of-job folks look for ways to prey on McDonald County neighbors all the time. Covid and the current state of the economy really haven't affected the number of scams, McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson said.

"Scams are out there all the time," he said. "People should be aware of it, and to never send money."

Telephone and email scams may try to get people to send money or information. If a person receives a suspicious call, one can look up the number on Google or reverse White Pages to try to determine the person's name or company. Those who believe they have received a suspicious call or have encountered a scam may call the Sheriff's Office, he said.

Another area of concern focuses on selling used cars, trucks and trailers. Evenson, who previously worked as an investigator in Cassville, said scammers will try to talk their way out of a situation if they lack a title or don't want to provide a bill of sale.

Evenson recently took the helm as McDonald County Sheriff for his third time. Previous law experience in Barry County gave him a first-hand look at those who try to buy and sell vehicles and trailers as a scam.

In Missouri, it is illegal to buy a car, truck or trailer without a title, Evenson said. Past experiences have taught him that people try to say they don't have a title for trailers, in particular, he said.

If a trailer is determined to be stolen and re-sold to someone else, the buyer will have to return the trailer and be out of that money, he said.

Most importantly, potential buyers should do their own research.

"Before you hand over the money, make sure the vehicle ID matches the VIN number on the title," he said.

Used cars and the like that are offered online are mostly legitimate, he said, but people need to be aware that "some will try to scam you," he said.

Once that money exchanges hands, it's difficult to recover it, he added.

Anyone who has concerns may call the Sheriff's Office at 417-223-4319.