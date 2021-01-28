A recent crack in a 30-year-old cold case may help uncover Grace Doe's true identity.

Officials are delving into DNA comparisons, hoping that the age-old case finally will be solved.

The victim in the cold case -- Grace Doe -- was discovered on Dec. 2, 1990, near an abandoned farmhouse on Oscar Talley Road, between Lanagan and Pineville, according to reports. A couple collecting cans discovered her remains. Her killer utilized six different types of cord and clothesline for bondage, investigators have said. The six different types of cord included military cord that was not available to the public in 1990, reports said.

Investigators believe Doe was raped before being strangled. Doe was dubbed "Grace," thanks to a former investigator, who said the case would be solved "by the grace of God."

McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson said a crowdfunding campaign with private firm Othram is complete and the $5,000 price tag has been met. Officials are now working the case through DNA processes and utilizing genealogy.

Staff members with Othram, a Texas-based lab, were able to extract some DNA and believe they have located a distant relative of Grace, Evenson said. "We're trying to narrow that down," Evenson said. "It's a place to work."

Former McDonald County Sheriff Mike Hall is now serving as a patrol supervisor with the department and remains the liaison with Othram, Evenson said. Hall has information about the distant relative's grandparents, but they said they are not aware of anyone in the family who has been missing for years, Evenson said. At this point, Othram officials will construct genealogy and build a family tree, he added. "It's a lot of work (to do), but it's very promising," Evenson said.

Michael Vogen, Othram's director of case management, said a DNA extraction was performed from skeletal remains. "We have completed all the lab work," Vogen said. "It was pretty contaminated, but we did get useful DNA and were able to build a clean DNA profile." Othram is the world's first private DNA lab that conducts the entire process in-house. Lab personnel uses DNA enrichment, modern genome sequencing and genealogy.

After extraction, officials perform a quality assessment, a mini-sequence of the DNA. If officials believe a full DNA sequence can be performed, the first milestone is achieved, he said. "That concludes the lab work," he said. From there, Othram's lab director, who is assigned to Grace's case, will begin to compare that DNA to various databases, he said.

In a full sequence, scientists can compare anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 markers of DNA. In comparison, only 20 markers are utilized in the CODIS (Combined DNA Index System), utilized by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, he said.

Grace, however, was not a criminal and not in CODIS, Vogen said, so potential matches can occur by comparing numerous databases and by building family trees for potential matches.

Othram's own in-house professional-level lab can help officials specialize their services. The lab was built two years ago when officials saw a "big void in forensic testing." The lab focuses on cold cases and assisting police agencies and other organizations across the world.

Vogen is not surprised officials could extract DNA from 30-year-old skeletal remains. The firm has been handling cases that have failed traditional methods, he said. The firm, however, sees newer cases as well. A man who hung himself in Illinois in late 2019 was identified within a year, Vogen said. Officials hope to solve any case that comes their way. "Fortunately, we are able to help," he said. "We want to bring value to these cases."

Anyone who has information that could help the "Grace Doe" investigation move forward is encouraged to contact the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at 417-223-4319 or visit https://dnasolves.com/articles/grace_doe.