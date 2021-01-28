David Alan Martin

June 16, 1969

Jan. 22, 2021

David Alan Martin, 51, of Colcord, Okla., died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

He was born on June 16, 1969, to David and Coralyn (Barnett) Martin in Duval County, Fla. He worked for Mid America Cabinets in Gentry, Ark., for several years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses and four-wheelers.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Martin of Colcord; sisters, Linda Wright of Tennessee, Coralyn Wilkerson of Florida, Stephanie White of Colcord; his fiancé, Marcy Hendren of Colcord; children, Andy Rhoden, David Eric Martin and Timmy Martin, all of Florida, Lucy Jane Martin of Carthage, Mo., John Hendren of Colcord; and six grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Davidson-Stout Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with Rev. Jim Muse officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gladys Lucille McQuillan

Aug. 1, 1934

Jan. 23, 2021

Gladys Lucille (Buchanan) McQuillan, 86, of Noel, died Jan. 23, 2021.

She was born Aug. 1, 1934, to Frank and Katie Buchanan at home in Saratoga Springs, Mo. She lived near her old home place her entire life. She attended school at the old one-room schoolhouse in Saratoga Springs through the eighth grade and finished high school at Southwest City. She married Edward McQuillan on May 17, 1952. Many people may remember her as the "Avon Lady."

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ed; her daughter, Terri Jewett; and son-in-law, Frank On-the-Hill Sr.

Survivors include daughter, Vicki (Robert) of Noel, Beverly On-the-Hill of Southwest City; and son-in-law, Gary Alan Jewett of Noel; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Southwest City Cemetery with Bro. Hank Gorman officiating. Friends may pay respects on Thursday from noon until 7 p.m. in the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes. The family requests that face masks be worn at all times.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.

Joy Christine (Maeder) Thompson

July 21, 1928

Jan. 8, 2021

"Joplin's Greatest Fan Dies"

Joy Christine (Maeder) Thompson, departed this life on January 8, 2021, for her final reward. She was born July 21, 1928, in Joplin, Missouri to the late Perry and Marie (Morrow) Maeder, the second of four children.

Joy graduated from Joplin High School in 1946 and later attended Joplin Junior College. Joy married Staff Sergeant Paul E. Thompson, USMC, on August 24, 1947, at First United Methodist Church in Joplin, where they were lifelong members. Joy had three sons, Pat, Bob, and Tim.

Joy's first job was at the Joplin Globe, where she worked at the front desk and switchboard. Following the Globe, she held jobs at the Joplin Chamber of Commerce; Allgeier, Martin and Associates; MSC, where she was secretary to the former President, Leon Billingsly, from 1975-1993; and last worked for the City of Joplin as the City Clerk. She was Joplin's biggest fan, always remarking what a fine town Joplin was and how proud she was of it.

Among her many professions and family, she still found time for many civic duties. Joy was a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association, the Missouri Municipal League Board of Directors, the Joplin Humane Society Board of Directors, and the Pilot Club of Joplin.

In her long and varied career, she received three Lifetime Achievement Awards and numerous other commendations and distinctions.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; oldest son, Patrick; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by two sons, Bob Thompson of rural Anderson, Missouri, and Tim Thompson (Malene) of Georgia; two grandsons, Mike Thompson (Kristi) of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Brad Thompson (Kim) of Joplin; and three great-grandchildren.

Joy loved her family, her God, dogs, and crossword puzzles. Oh! And chocolate.

The family received friends at Parker Mortuary from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021. Graveside services directly followed at 2:30 p.m. at Osborne Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joplin Humane Society, Show-Me Christian Youth Homes, or Watered Gardens Rescue Mission in care of the mortuary.

Arrangements were under the care and direction of Parker Mortuary.

Murray W. Ryan

Nov. 17, 1925

Jan. 24, 2021

Murray W. Ryan, of Goodman, Mo., died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Anderson, Mo.

He was born Nov. 17, 1925, in Chatham Ontario, Canada, to Harry and Helen Ryan. He entered the U.S. on July 31, 1929. He attended school in St. Louis, Mo., and graduated from high school in Fulton, Mo. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from January 1944 to January 1972, retiring as a master gunnery sergeant, serving in WWII, where he was wounded in the battle of Iwo Jima, Korea, and had two tours of duty in Vietnam. After retiring, he attended Fresno (Calif.) City College and Fresno State University. He moved to Goodman in April 1987.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Sivyer of Livonia, Mich., Audrey Gerald of Orman Beach, Fla.; one daughter, Christine Ryan of Sparks, Nev.; and one son, Daniel of Fresno, Calif.

He and the former Mary Giles, of Goodman, were married Jan. 9, 1996; she survives. Also surviving are four sons, Michael of Auberry, Calif., Timothy of Phoenix, Ariz., Keven of Clovis, Calif.; and 12 grandchildren.

A private burial will be held, with family attending, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

