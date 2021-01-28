A Noel firefighter who suffered back injuries in a Dec. 28 fire is recuperating and started a new journey at the police academy last week.

Blake Barrett, 22, was injured when a burnt beam fell on him as he entered a building while fighting the fire. He was taken to Mercy in Joplin, where doctors said he has three compression fractures of vertebrae No. 5, 7 and 8.

His mother, Mandy Barrett, said his progress is going well, albeit slower than Blake would like.

"He started the police academy, so his spirits have been lifted somewhat," she said. "He's only able to do the lectures and instruction right now, but is hopeful to join his class for PT very soon."

Barrett, the son of Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett and Mandy Barrett, first showed interest in pursuing a law enforcement career last summer.

Mrs. Barrett said her son is "extremely motivated" to see his goals through.

"Honestly, the first question he asked me when I arrived at the ER was, 'Mom, what about the academy?' At that point, I just told him to pray hard and wait for the doctor."

Blake first became interested in pursuing a law enforcement career when he was working with the McDonald County Special Response Team. He was working with that team as their EMT when they were called out, Mrs. Barrett said.

Inspired to move forward with his plans, Blake enrolled in several criminal law classes at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, waiting for the spring semester to start, she said.

As he heals, Blake will continue to consult with his neurosurgeon. The neurosurgeon has continued Blake's work restrictions and extended the brace for at least another month, she said.

A full CT scan will take place at his next appointment in February to determine the next treatment steps, she said.

Despite his injuries, Blake remains committed to accomplishing his goal, his mother said. Prayers and well-wishes from neighbors and friends have made a positive impact, she added.

"We are so thankful for all the continued prayers and support," she said. "It's been so helpful in keeping him focused and positive."

The Dec. 28 early morning fire on Main Street in Noel ravaged the African Grocery Store and mosque. The fire is currently under investigation by the state fire marshal.