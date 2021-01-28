RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County 6-10 center Teddy Reedybacon scores two of his 10 points against Lamar's Trace Willhite (22) during the Mustangs' 65-64 win over Lamar on Jan. 21 at Lamar High School. Lamar led 64-63 until Reedybacon hit two free throws with 6.5 seconds left to give McDonald County the win.

Teddy Reedybacon had made just two of five free throws when he stepped to the line with 6.5 seconds left and McDonald County trailing 64-63 to the Lamar Tigers.

But the 6-10 junior calmly sank both charities to give McDonald County a 65-64 win, avenging an earlier season loss to the Tigers in the Neosho Holiday Classic and last year's 19-point performance, also at Lamar.

Eli McClain took care of the scoring in the first quarter for the Mustangs, and Pierce Harmon took over for the final three periods to lead McDonald County to its fifth win on the season against nine losses. The Mustangs now have won three in a row and four out of their last five.

McClain scored 10 points in the first quarter to help McDonald County take a 15-14 lead at the end of the period.

Harmon hit a pair of treys in the second period on the way to scoring 10 points of his own to help stake the Mustangs to a 38-31 lead at halftime.

Lamar used a 20-point third quarter to close the gap to 51-49 entering the fourth quarter.

The lead changed hands six times in the final period, with Lamar's 60-56 margin midway through the period the biggest lead of the period for either team.

But Harmon hit a three-pointer with 3:26 left and a layup with 2:44 remaining to put McDonald County back on top at 61-60 with 2:44 remaining.

Lamar's Riley Heckadon hit a jumper with 2:21 to put Lamar ahead, but Cross Dowd scored off an offensive rebound with 1:10 left to give McDonald County the lead.

Lamar's Case Tucker then put the Tiger's ahead for the final time with a short jumper with 31 seconds left, but after a McDonald County miss, the senior missed the front end of a one-and-one with 17.7 seconds left, setting up Reedybacon's heroics.

McDonald County worked the ball to the free-throw line extended to make an entrance pass to their 6-10 senior. But Reedybacon was fouled when Lamar attempted to knock the pass away.

"Last year when we came to this gym, I think we scored 19 points and shot 16 percent and it was just one of those nights when you couldn't do anything, and to come back this year and pull out a big, big conference win is quite an accomplishment," said coach Brandon Joines. "We need to take that motivation and carry it forward. Pierce Harmon coming off the bench played outstanding. He made great decisions underneath when he was attacking. The first half belonged to Eli McClain. He was everywhere he needed to be. He followed every shot and cleaned up a lot of trash off the glass."

Harmon finished with 22 points and McClain 16, while Reedybacon hit double figures with 10 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Cole Martin with eight points, Dowd with seven and Sterling Woods with two.

"Defensively, we were pretty active," Joines said. "We gave up a couple easy baskets because we just got sloppy. They moved the ball well against our zone. They are smart basketball players and took care of the ball. They didn't have a lot of turnovers which we like to generate our offense off of. We had to execute late in the game and I think we did a decent job of doing that. Teddy was able to knock down two free throws at the end with all that pressure on him. The gym was dead silent at the start of the game, but it was rocking at the end. These games are just exciting to be a part of."

Lamar was led by Tucker with 19 points.

McDonald County added a 62-59 win in the junior varsity game.

As exciting as the finish of the varsity game was, the junior varsity ending was just as exciting.

With the game tied at 59-59 with five seconds left, McDonald County had possession at the Lamar end of the court. The inbounds pass went to Dalton McClain, who drove the length of the floor before firing an off-balanced three-pointer while falling out of bounds at the baseline that hit nothing but net to give McDonald County a 62-59 win.

McClain finished with 16 points, including four three-pointers, while Weston Gordon added 14 points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Colton Ruddick with nine points, Destyn Dowd with seven, Devin Swanson and Levi Malone five each, Jaxson Harrell four and Issac Behm two.