RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Kristin Penn drives the baseline past Monett's Kim Parris during the Lady Mustangs' 44-41 win on Jan. 18 at MCHS.

The McDonald County Lady Mustangs broke open a tie game at halftime by outscoring East Newton, 34-17, in the final two periods to claim a 52-35 win over the Lady Patriots on Jan. 21 at East Newton High School.

The game was tied 18-18 at intermission, but McDonald County used its 17-point advantage in the second half for its seventh win against eight defeats on the season, including a 3-1 record in the West Division of the Big 8 Conference.

McDonald County was led by freshman Carlee Cooper with a career-high 13 points. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Adasyn Leach with eight points, all in the Lady Mustangs' 23-point fourth quarter, Kristin Penn with seven, Samara Smith six, also all in the fourth quarter, Nevaeh Dodson, also with six points, Megan Elwood five, Sydney Killion three and Kloe Myers and Reagan Myrick two each.

McDonald County added a 27-18 win in the junior varsity game, which was limited to just two quarters due to the lack of players on East Newton's team.

Myers led McDonald County with 12 points, followed by Dodson with seven, Abigail Wiseman six and Ebenee Munoz two.

Monett

Samara Smith missed on her first chance to give the Lady Mustangs a win in the final seconds of McDonald County's Jan. 18 game against Monett.

But Adasyn Leach fought for the rebound to give Smith and the Lady Mustangs' a second chance. And Smith made the most out of her second chance.

After a timeout with 5.3 seconds left, Smith got the ball on the right side of the court and fired a 20-foot jumper that gave McDonald County a 44-41 win.

"We didn't execute very well until about the last two minutes," said coach Sean Crane. "When we had to execute, we executed to perfection. We just need to not put ourselves in that situation. When you get in that situation, bad things are going to happen at some point in time. We found a way to win. You are not always going to play your best, so you have to find a way to win when you don't."

McDonald County led 12-7 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime, but Monett rallied to take a 35-32 lead after three quarters.

The Lady Cubs maintained a 41-37 lead until Smith hit a short jumper with 1:29 left to cut the margin to 41-39.

On Monett's ensuing possession, Killion stole the ball and drove to the basket for a layup to tie the game at 41-41 with 1:02 left.

McDonald County forced another turnover on Monett's next possession and held the ball the final minute before Smith hit the game-winner.

Smith finished with 15 points to lead McDonald County, while Killion cracked double figures with 10 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Leach and Cooper with six points each, Penn five and Elwood two.

In a two-quarter junior varsity game, McDonald County claimed a 24-4 win.

Katelyn Townsend led McDonald County with 10 points, followed by Wiseman with eight, Myers four and Dodson two.