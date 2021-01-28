COURTESTY PHOTO Daniel and Cheri Cowin of Cowin Construction receive the Doug Hall print "Shawnee Gap" that they won from the drawing by the McDonald County Historical Society. Hall regularly donates his work to the historical society for drawings. Also, Daniel Cowin happens to have a large collection of Doug Hall prints in his office.
COURTESY PHOTO Daniel and Cheri Cowin of Cowin Construction receive the Doug Hall print, "Shawnee Gap," that they won from the drawing by the McDonald County Historical Society. Hall regularly donates his work to the historical society for drawings. Also, Daniel Cowin happens to have a large collection of Doug Hall prints in his office.
