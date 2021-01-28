RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Workers line up at a station where vaccines were given while, in the distance, cars line up at another station during a drive-through covid-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 22 at the Anderson ball fields.

More than 1,000 McDonald County residents were vaccinated for covid-19 last week at a drive-through vaccine clinic held at the Anderson ball fields.

McDonald County Emergency Management director Gregg Sweeten, working together with the McDonald County Health Department, said about 1,200 county residents have been vaccinated, between health care workers, first responders and the clinic. Health department staff and workers at nursing homes were vaccinated first, followed by first responders, and then the clinic was made available for residents ages 65 and older and those with chronic underlying conditions, he said. The clinic was held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Another 975 doses of vaccine were expected to arrive at the health department this week.

The first round of vaccines the health department received was the Moderna vaccine, but the rest have been the Pfizer vaccine, Sweeten said. The health department has purchased one of the ultra-low temperature coolers for the Pfizer vaccine, which also comes packed in dry ice.

There are plans in the future to hold vaccine clinics in other towns in the county, he said. The clinic was open to anyone in the county who was in the category and was cleared by the health department.

Area clinics provided workers to help at the clinic, and county officeholders provided some employees, as well as working themselves. CERT volunteers were also on hand, he said.

The way the clinic worked was simple. Residents called the health department to register. Then, when they arrived at the ball fields they were given paperwork to complete with their name, date of birth and other information. They drove up to a station where they presented their driver's license and insurance information. Sweeten noted the shot is free but insurance information is still asked for. Next, residents drove up to another station where a nurse looked at their paperwork and gave them their vaccine, and then they moved on to a monitoring area where workers observed them for 15 minutes to watch for reactions to the vaccine. Then finally, after 15 minutes, they were released. Sweeten said no one has had a reaction so far, and the location's circle drive works very well.

"You couldn't ask for it to go any better. It has really been amazing," he said.

Residents receive a card recording what vaccine they received and what their date is to return for their second dose.

Sweeten said neighboring counties have had trouble getting the vaccine. He said if they have hospitals, it has been going to the hospitals but not to the health departments.

"We've been pretty lucky here to be able to have it, and that's all because of our health department," he said.

He added, "We want to get it out as quickly as we can to anybody that wants it, but we're subject to the availability of it."

He also reported 200 residents were scheduled to get the vaccination today.