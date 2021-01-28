Jan. 6
• Commissioners met with officeholders/supervisors regarding 2021 budgets.
Jan. 7
• Commissioners met with Kimberly Bell, McDonald County clerk, to review the 2021 budget.
Jan. 13
• Commissioners discussed the 2021 budget.
• Mike Davis, of Central Fire and Safety, did not appear to speak with commissioners.
• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $31,031.26.
Jan. 14
• Commissioners discussed the 2021 budget.
• Kimberly Bell, McDonald County clerk, discussed RSMo 52.317.1 regarding the Collector's Tax Maintenance fund. Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $8,207.51 from the Collector's Tax Maintenance fund into the County Revenue fund. Motion passed unanimously.