Jan. 6

• Commissioners met with officeholders/supervisors regarding 2021 budgets.

Jan. 7

• Commissioners met with Kimberly Bell, McDonald County clerk, to review the 2021 budget.

Jan. 13

• Commissioners discussed the 2021 budget.

• Mike Davis, of Central Fire and Safety, did not appear to speak with commissioners.

• The commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $31,031.26.

Jan. 14

• Commissioners discussed the 2021 budget.

• Kimberly Bell, McDonald County clerk, discussed RSMo 52.317.1 regarding the Collector's Tax Maintenance fund. Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $8,207.51 from the Collector's Tax Maintenance fund into the County Revenue fund. Motion passed unanimously.