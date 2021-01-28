McDonald and Newton County Cattleman's Association recently had its January meeting. The association thanks Superior Steel Sales for sponsoring the meeting. During the meeting, Mark Harmon and Scynthia Schanke, with the Beef Council, spoke. The association has newly-elected officers, including President Randy Drake, Vice President Andrew Sherman, Treasurer John Hobbs, Secretary Warren Townsend, Director-State Representative Dr. Ronnie Rogers DVM, Director-Member at Large Dr. Max Ruhl ED.D, Immediate Past President-Nick Neece. The association has also donated 14 calves to the Cash Moore Foundation.