MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS After months of minimal water levels at the lake in Blankenship Park, repairs to the defunct dam are scheduled to begin soon.

Following a devastating flood in April of last year and near-annual, destructive flooding for the better part of a decade, Southwest City's dam on Honey Creek has been out of service for months.

The raw power of rushing water eroded the entire northern creek bank and washed out the north levy, allowing Honey Creek to bypass the dam, leaving it obsolete.

Council members agreed in Sept. 2020 on the construction of a 24-foot long, 8-inch thick concrete stem wall connecting to the remaining dam and the installation of a 3-foot by 4-foot tunnel on the northwest side to allow for a flood gate.

Matt Waters was selected to clean up the creekbed and shore, as well as compact the soil to combat future erosion.

At the last council meeting, Mayor David Blake reported that Waters was in the process of removing silt and salvaging gravel. As soon as Waters' project is complete, improvements to the dam structure can begin.

Blake also reported that he is in the process of speaking with the Carpenter family to secure a land transfer for the property on the south side of the dam.

He hopes to have a progress report at the next council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26.