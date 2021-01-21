The McDonald County High School wrestling team lost both duals during a double dual against Neosho and Webb City on Sept. 14 at Webb City High School.

In their first match, the Mustangs dropped a 60-18 decision to Neosho.

McDonald County won four matches, including a pin by Cross Spencer over Jonny Chrisco at 132 pounds. Blaine Ortiz added a 10-4 decision over Jack Lankford at 120 pounds, while Sam Murphy claimed a 2-1 overtime win against Nikolas Olivares at 285 pounds.

The Mustangs' final win came by forfeit to Juan Morales at 220 pounds.

Webb City

McDonald County won six matches against Webb City but, by forfeiting four matches, the Mustangs allowed the Cardinals to escape with a 48-36 win.

Winning by pin for the Mustangs were Ortiz, Levi Smith (138), Colter Vick (160), Jayce Hitt (285) and Murphy (220). McDonald County's final win was a forfeit to Victor Lopez at 106 pounds.

The Mustangs were at Cassville for a dual on Jan. 19 before traveling to Seneca on Jan. 22 for the Big 8 Conference Wrestling Championships.