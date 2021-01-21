The McDonald County seventh grade boys' basketball team beat Mount Vernon, 54-49, on Jan. 15 at Anderson Middle School for its first win after a pair of losses to open the season.

McDonald County was led by Cael Carlin with 26 points. Also in double figures were J.P. Clarkson with 12 points and Wyatt Gordon with 10. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Eric Howard with four points and Brodie Roessler with two.

McDonald County opened the season with a 22-11 loss to Monett on Jan. 12. Scoring was unavailable.

On Jan. 14, McDonald County dropped a 34-20 decision at Lamar. Clarkson scored eight points to lead McDonald County, followed by Gordon, Howard and Carlin with four points each.

Lamar added a 35-34 win in the B game. Kohl Arnold led the Mustangs with 12 points, followed by Aidan Shumate with eight, Konnor Land seven, Kole Lewis four, Jose Garcia two and Sam Pacheco one.

Eighth Grade

Mount Vernon claimed a 50-25 win over McDonald County on Jan. 15 to drop the Mustangs to 0-3.

Tim Pagel scored six points to lead the Mustangs, followed by Johnny Miller and Adrian Silvester with five each, Peyton O'Neal three and Jarrett McCool, Stone Ogden and Anthony D'Amico two each.

McDonald County opened the season with a 24-21 loss to Monett on Jan. 12.

Miller scored 11 points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Trey Hardin with four points and Randall Bice, Silvester and Kylien Gottfried two each.

Lamar defeated McDonald County 40-21 on Jan. 14.

D'Amico, Miller and Silvester all had five points for the Mustangs while Bice and O'Neil added two points each and Hardin and McCool had one each,

McDonald County claimed a 34-26 win in the B game.

The Mustangs were led by Ogden and Tyce Hardin with seven points each, followed by Mackayn Daniels with five points, McCool, Gottfried and Tim Pagel four each and Jace Thomas three.