RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Adasyn Leach scores two of her 15 points over Seneca's Makayla French during the Lady Mustangs' 65-56 homecoming win over the Lady Indians on Jan. 15 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School girls' basketball team had four players score in double figures to lead the Lady Mustangs to a 65-56 win over Seneca on Jan. 15 at MCHS.

Seneca jumped out to a 12-7 lead midway through the first period, but McDonald County rallied to take a 19-17 lead at the end of the period.

Seneca used an 11-2 run to start the second quarter to take a 28-21 advantage, but McDonald County closed out the first half with a 9-0 spurt to take a 30-28 lead at intermission.

The teams traded baskets in the third quarter, with McDonald County maintaining a 40-39 lead entering the fourth period.

Caitlyn Barton hit three free throws and Samara Smith added a short jumper to start the fourth quarter to put McDonald County up 46-39.

Seneca cut the margin to 46-43 before Smith and Adasyn Leach made two free throws each and Regan Myrick added one more to stretch the lead to 51-43 with 4:23 left in the game.

McDonald County survived a pair of four-point plays in the final three minutes that featured six consecutive points by Leach to seal the win.

"It was a big win for us in the big 8 Conference," said coach Sean Crane. "We played well and were able to score when we had the chance. We're getting better. Good things are happening. When I say we I mean everybody is getting better. We are not doing it with just one person. It's the whole family."

Smith finished with 17 points and was joined in double figures by Leach with 15 points, Sydney Killion with 14 and Kristin Penn with 12.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Carlie Cooper with four points and Barton with three.

McDonald County added a 31-20 win in the junior varsity game.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Abigail Wiseman with 14 points followed by Megan Elwood with eight, Kloe Myers seven and Anna Clarkson two.

In a two quarter freshman game, McDonald county claimed a 20-17 win. Scoring was unavailable.

McDonald County improved to 5-8 heading into its Jan. 18 game versus Monett at MCHS. The Lady Mustangs are at East Newton on Sept. 21.

Providence Academy

McDonald County dropped a 50-42 decision at Providence Academy in Rogers on Sept. 12.

Providence led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Lady Mustangs cut the margin to 20-17 at halftime.

Providence stretched the lead to 39-33 after three quarters before outscoring McDonald County 11-9 in the fourth quarter.

Killion led McDonald County with 16 points, followed by Penn with eight points, Smith with six, Leach and Barton four each, and Cooper and Wiseman two each.

Providence added a 42-28 win in the junior varsity game.

McDonald County was led by Wiseman with 14 points, followed by Elwood with five, Ebenee Munoz three and Clarkson, Myers and Nevaeh Dodson two each.