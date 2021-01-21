Goodman Betterment Association members are hoping to continue building on the momentum from the past year. Board members say the association has accomplished several milestones, and want to improve the Goodman community.

The association has several plans and more people are jumping on board to help the community, newly elected association president Darrell Sarratt said.

Sarratt, a 20-year member, believes new input and new members have helped boost the association. More energy and specific plans have helped recruit people to help, he said.

Volunteers plan to install some swing sets by the newly finished Community Center. Association members will place mulch around it after installation of the swing sets, he said.

The association also plans to hold another car show this year, Sarratt said. The first one, held last year, was a big success. Funds raised help members to pour money back into community projects, he said.

Other funds come from donations by businesses and individuals, he added.

Members also helped put new flooring in the Community Center, and plan to host a cleanup effort.

Sarratt is a past mayor and city council member. He became involved in community service after he saw his dad's active participation in the Lions Club. Now, his son and daughter are involved in the Goodman Betterment Association as well. "It's a family affair," he said, laughing.

So far, plans are rolling well and members are spurred by the goodwill planned. "We are working hand in hand with the city," he said.

For life-long resident Tiffany Jordon, the chance to serve on the association board means trying to introduce more family-friendly events that the community can enjoy, free of charge.

"I would love more experiences offered for our senior citizens, like classes that introduce them to a new hobby or just a weekly get-together," she said. "I'm hoping the Betterment Club can work with local businesses to help them grow. We have several business owners, without storefronts, that jump in and support our town any chance they get and I would love to see them flourish this year," she said.

Jordon also would like to see child-friendly ideas put into action, including classes, a safe place to ride their bikes, or more organized sports.

"I would love to see our community become a place where people want to work, live and raise their families," she said. "My husband and I were both born and raised in Goodman. When it came time to start our own family, we knew Goodman was the place for us," she said.

"It takes a village to raise a child and Goodman is the best village around."

Secretary Meghan Sprenkle credits Goodman neighbors for supporting improvements and joining in the fun for community efforts.

She points to recent accomplishments, such as the successful Christmas parade, as events in which neighbors can participate and enjoy.

"It was a great turnout. The crowd was pleased. "(It was) the best parade we have had in a very long time," she said.

New, fresh ideas have breathed new life into the association, which accomplished a great deal this past year.

Association members built new benches at a new park and assisted with the new community building. Members continue to work with city officials to create a finished building that the community can access and utilize.

Sprenkle, who served as secretary for the past year, will again serve in this capacity.

She said she'd like to see the Betterment Association continue implementing new ideas.

"We had a very successful 2020 as far as getting some projects completed in the community. We have had some new members join over the last year and they have brought a lot of fresh ideas to the table," she said.

"Our club would like to thank all the individuals and businesses that came together and donated to our cause," she said.