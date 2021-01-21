Vaccinating the community is important to all area healthcare providers, including Freeman. With the state's roll-out plan, Freeman is ready for distribution when it receives a shipment. Because there is a greater demand than available supply at this time, healthcare facilities are designated by the state for these vaccines.

Shipments to administer vaccinations will first go to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, then frontline healthcare workers (and any employees who come into contact with covid patients as part of their job). After this group of employees is vaccinated, then patients who are high-risk and vulnerable to the covid-19 virus will be vaccinated (those such as, but not limited to, individuals over 65 years old, dialysis and cancer patients).

Because multiple health organizations are anticipating the arrival of vaccines, everyone is encouraged to choose a vaccine-administering facility right for them. Information about who is eligible and plans for mass vaccination events will be posted on the city of Joplin's website and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' site.

As soon as Freeman is informed of the schedule, information will be posted and sent to the media for distribution to the community.